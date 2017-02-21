Home extension project planning guide

No two home extensions are alike, yet at the end of the day there are similar processes and timescales that can be applied to all of them, regardless of whether you’re extending your kitchen or adding a brand-new living room to your back garden.

And like all things in life, mistakes are waiting around every corner – and it is up to you to find out how to avoid them.

That is why we have drafted a schedule based on a single-storey kitchen extension which will give you an idea on project length, which you can use to scale up or down accordingly.

Note that a two-storey extension will take between two to five weeks longer than a single-storey one. And if you plan on living in the house while the project is ongoing, things could also drag out a little longer…