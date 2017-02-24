Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish ways to revamp your garden

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Little changes can make a huge difference in a garden, if you know what you want and are looking to add extra functionality. While professional gardeners are well-equipped to suggest a few changes, we've found a few that you could tackle yourself.

It's all about treating your garden as though it's another room in your home and lavishing just as much care and attention on those key finishing touches you want to include. 

If you want your garden to be more considered and eye-catching, take a look at some of the best additions that will garner a lot of attention and make your outdoor space live up to its full potential!

1. Add beautiful lighting

Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Minimalist style garden
Pick your most eye-catching plants and illuminate them with clever outdoor lighting for a striking display, day or night.

2. Let it run a little wild

Navarra 1, Jardinarias Jardinarias Classic style garden
If low-key is your thing, a semi-wild garden could be perfect for you!

3. Create a beautiful winding path

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Classic style garden
Don't forget you'll need to be able to freely move around in your garden and a path will let you do exactly that.

4. Bring the heat

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
To add a little warmth in the cooler months, a portable fire pit is a fantastic garden addition.

5. Maintain a cohesive balance

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden
Instead of trying to cram too much into your garden, keep everything proportional for a more considered look.

6. Replace the lawn with something less high-maintenance

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
Lawns can be a nightmare to keep healthy, but coloured shingle is a simple fix that looks incredible.

7. Make it a real wonderland with whimsical touches

L'utilizzo dell'Arte Topiaria: Grande tradizione del giardino all'Italiana, Fiorenzobellina-lab Fiorenzobellina-lab Eclectic style garden
Have you ever seen seating grown out of foliage? Well, you have now and we bet you fancy some for your garden!

8. Stick to a simple design

Gravel and water garden area Jane Harries Garden Designs Mediterranean style garden
Gravel and water garden area

We all know that simple can be so much better and that goes for your garden too. Neat beds with a shingle finish look as though you hired a landscape architect!

9. Create neat borders

homify Modern garden
Use the edges of your garden to better effect by creating skinny but perfectly planned borders. It'll create such an organic and enclosed feel.

10. Consider adding a fountain

homify Tropical style garden
Water fountains aren't just glamorous, they also add an extra touch of positive energy to a garden. 

11. Tap into your luxurious side

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Rustic style garden Stone Green
If your garden is less of a green paradise and more of a place where you like to relax, can we tempt you with a hot tub and some lounge chairs?

12. Why not have a go at self-sufficiency?

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
White Horse Pub

There are no rules when it comes to garden design so if you've always fancied having a go at growing some food, now is the time to start!

13. Simple ponds will make a massive impact

Ruhepo(o)l: stilvolle Wohlfühloase, qbus architektur & innenarchitektur qbus architektur & innenarchitektur Minimalist style garden
With so many build-your-own ponds kits now available, it's easier than ever to add a fantastic water feature to your garden! 

homify hint: Don't forget to add some netting to keep birds and cats at bay.

14. Include a few Zen motifs

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
Zen motifs and gardens go together perfectly, as they're both geared to calm and relaxation. With some shingle, a few pretty statues or sculptures and low-maintenance plants, you'll capture the look perfectly.

15. Create a cosy seating nook

GALERIA , JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
What's the point in having a stunning garden if you can't sit out and enjoy it? Including a secluded little seating area will up the romance factor no end.

16. Try being a little different.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
If you like low-maintenance gardens and being a bit different, why not try to create a cacti garden? They look outrageous, but need little ongoing care.

For extra garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Outdoor ovens and barbecues for patios.

Which of these ideas would bring new life to your garden?

