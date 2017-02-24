Stylish ways to revamp your garden

Little changes can make a huge difference in a garden, if you know what you want and are looking to add extra functionality. While professional gardeners are well-equipped to suggest a few changes, we've found a few that you could tackle yourself.
It's all about treating your garden as though it's another room in your home and lavishing just as much care and attention on those key finishing touches you want to include.
If you want your garden to be more considered and eye-catching, take a look at some of the best additions that will garner a lot of attention and make your outdoor space live up to its full potential!
Pick your most eye-catching plants and illuminate them with clever outdoor lighting for a striking display, day or night.
If low-key is your thing, a semi-wild garden could be perfect for you!
Don't forget you'll need to be able to freely move around in your garden and a path will let you do exactly that.
To add a little warmth in the cooler months, a portable fire pit is a fantastic garden addition.
Instead of trying to cram too much into your garden, keep everything proportional for a more considered look.
Lawns can be a nightmare to keep healthy, but coloured shingle is a simple fix that looks incredible.
Have you ever seen seating grown out of foliage? Well, you have now and we bet you fancy some for your garden!
We all know that simple can be so much better and that goes for your garden too. Neat beds with a shingle finish look as though you hired a landscape architect!
Use the edges of your garden to better effect by creating skinny but perfectly planned borders. It'll create such an organic and enclosed feel.
Water fountains aren't just glamorous, they also add an extra touch of positive energy to a garden.
If your garden is less of a green paradise and more of a place where you like to relax, can we tempt you with a hot tub and some lounge chairs?
There are no rules when it comes to garden design so if you've always fancied having a go at growing some food, now is the time to start!
With so many build-your-own ponds kits now available, it's easier than ever to add a fantastic water feature to your garden!
homify hint: Don't forget to add some netting to keep birds and cats at bay.
Zen motifs and gardens go together perfectly, as they're both geared to calm and relaxation. With some shingle, a few pretty statues or sculptures and low-maintenance plants, you'll capture the look perfectly.
What's the point in having a stunning garden if you can't sit out and enjoy it? Including a secluded little seating area will up the romance factor no end.
If you like low-maintenance gardens and being a bit different, why not try to create a cacti garden? They look outrageous, but need little ongoing care.
