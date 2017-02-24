Beautiful modern hallways ideas

There are lots of fantastic ways to make your hallway a little more eye-catching and special, but there are few better than adopting a modern aesthetic.

It seems as though professional interior designers agree with us too, as all over the world, they're busy creating gorgeously sleek and unfussy spaces for their clients, which offer a fabulous welcome home and create a spectacular first impression on visitors.

We've found 50 modern hallways to show you today, each of which highlight just how successful a modern vibe can be and we've noticed a few key motifs for you to look out for!

Statement lighting—Often darker, less light-filled spaces in the home, hallways depend on effective artificial lighting and they often seem to embellish with a funky or really striking style of shade. When you want to keep a space unfussy but still stylish, this is a great technique to copy.

Mirrors - Not everybody can have a huge hallway, so every clever technique for making a small space seem bigger is key in a hallway. Chief amongst them is using mirrors. Great for making sure you're ready to take on the world before you leave the house (as well as reflecting light and creating false perspective), you'll see some fabulous mirrors here!

Beautiful flooring - When your hallway is simply a transitional area, you have to try and make more of the necessary elements, such as the floor. From gorgeous natural wood through to rustic stone, you'll see just how much the right floor can impact on a space.

If you're ready to see some amazing home design ideas for adding a touch of modernity to your hallway, let's begin by enjoying 50 of the most stylish modern hallways we've ever seen!