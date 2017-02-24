Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful modern hallways ideas

press profile homify
Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory Staging Factory Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
There are lots of fantastic ways to make your hallway a little more eye-catching and special, but there are few better than adopting a modern aesthetic.

It seems as though professional interior designers agree with us too, as all over the world, they're busy creating gorgeously sleek and unfussy spaces for their clients, which offer a fabulous welcome home and create a spectacular first impression on visitors. 

We've found 50 modern hallways to show you today, each of which highlight just how successful a modern vibe can be and we've noticed a few key motifs for you to look out for!

Statement lighting—Often darker, less light-filled spaces in the home, hallways depend on effective artificial lighting and they often seem to embellish with a funky or really striking style of shade. When you want to keep a space unfussy but still stylish, this is a great technique to copy.

Mirrors - Not everybody can have a huge hallway, so every clever technique for making a small space seem bigger is key in a hallway. Chief amongst them is using mirrors. Great for making sure you're ready to take on the world before you leave the house (as well as reflecting light and creating false perspective), you'll see some fabulous mirrors here!

Beautiful flooring - When your hallway is simply a transitional area, you have to try and make more of the necessary elements, such as the floor. From gorgeous natural wood through to rustic stone, you'll see just how much the right floor can impact on a space.

If you're ready to see some amazing home design ideas for adding a touch of modernity to your hallway, let's begin by enjoying 50 of the most stylish modern hallways we've ever seen!

ESTORIL, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Decoração de apartamento particular, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Moradia Algarve 2013, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Moradia 20 Algarve, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Moradia Algarve 2012, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Moradia Algarve 2012, Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha
Atelier Ana Leonor Rocha

Restelo, Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores
Stoc Casa Interiores

Casa em Paolo Alto, California, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

Apartamento no Porto, António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves—Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura
António Chaves - Fotografia de interiores e arquitectura

AS Apartment - Sintra, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

AS Apartment—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

MORADIA ALENTEJO, Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS
Artica by CSS

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&V—SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&V—SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&V—SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Casa JCSP, XYZ Arquitectos Associados
XYZ Arquitectos Associados

XYZ Arquitectos Associados
XYZ Arquitectos Associados
XYZ Arquitectos Associados

Prédio Turístico em Santa Catarina, Lisboa, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Apartamento Alma Lusa, uma casa portuguesa, com certeza!, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Surf Embassy Hostel, alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

LOVE VILLA, Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio
Catarina Batista Studio

DECORAÇÃO DE HOSTEL - Piso 2 (Tato), White Glam
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

Brilho e Luz! - Decoração de sala de estar e jantar, White Glam
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Casa Sol, Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

Casa Sol

Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda
Atelier Data Lda

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beach House, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Campo Belo A.P., LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA
LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA

LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA
LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA
LILIAN FUGITA ARQUITETURA

T0 estilo nórdico, Perfect Home Interiors
Perfect Home Interiors

Perfect Home Interiors
Perfect Home Interiors
Perfect Home Interiors

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Sessão Fotográfica Imóvel Monte Estoril, Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

Caminha Refurbishment, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Caminha Refurbishment

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Casa Pombalina: "de velho a novo".​, Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor

Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor
Obrasdecor

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Casa Amélia Rey, ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda

ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA—Arquitetura e Design Lda
ARQAMA - Arquitetura e Design Lda

Moradia Familiar Moderna, Tiago Martins - 3D
Tiago Martins—3D

Tiago Martins - 3D
Tiago Martins—3D
Tiago Martins - 3D

PASSAGEWAY, GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores
GRAÇA Decoração de Interiores

For some hallway colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: What colour should I paint my hallway?

Which of these hallways would look great in your home?

