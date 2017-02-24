Incredible stone home renovation

There are before and after projects, and then there's this before and after project, which sees a crumbling stone relic of a house not only being saved, but restored and renovated top to bottom, to create a warm and inviting home that's filled with luxury features and beautiful detailing.

It wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to say that the architect in charge of designing this home had their work cut out, but the quality and feel of the finished result must have made it more than worth all their time and effort.

With gorgeous open-plan living spaces melding together to create a harmonious layout, wooden accents that draw you in, and a fabulous respect for the original building permeating every space, this is a project that will fire up the creativity and determination in even the most reluctant property developer.

Let's take a look!