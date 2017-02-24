Incredible stone home renovation

There are before and after projects, and then there's this before and after project, which sees a crumbling stone relic of a house not only being saved, but restored and renovated top to bottom, to create a warm and inviting home that's filled with luxury features and beautiful detailing.
It wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to say that the architect in charge of designing this home had their work cut out, but the quality and feel of the finished result must have made it more than worth all their time and effort.
With gorgeous open-plan living spaces melding together to create a harmonious layout, wooden accents that draw you in, and a fabulous respect for the original building permeating every space, this is a project that will fire up the creativity and determination in even the most reluctant property developer.
Let's take a look!
Crumbling stone work, rotten wood and a galvanised roof that seems to be held on by the grace of god do not add up to a home fit for anyone to live in.
While you can't deny this little abode has a certain amount of character, it isn't exactly the perfect jumping off point.
Now this is a house! If it wasn't for the chunky stone doorways, we wouldn't be convinced this is the same property, but it really is.
With rustic stone work having been added and restored, a second floor built, and a simple yet stunning façade now in place, this is a home that makes you want to stare at it and then wander inside, which we're going to do…
This might not be the largest house we've ever shown you, but what a great embodiment of size not always mattering.
This main living space offers every home comfort you could ever need, with a striking kitchen meeting a cute dining spot, and then a comfortable living room. And just look at that colour palette! Soft creams, rich browns and little piquant touches of white are making this so stylish.
This layout is wonderful, and by standing in the kitchen you can appreciate the simple yet elegant living room area. Nothing strays from the prescribed coffee and cream palette, which adds so much warmth and cosiness it's hard to resist the temptation to curl up on the sofa for a nap!
And just look at that full width window, which draws plenty of light into the small space, while also offering a tangible connection to the outside.
Can you imagine how easy it would have been to simply include a set of stairs and not give them too much thought? It would have been child's play, but it wouldn't have fit with the rest of the space.
Instead, a gorgeous natural wood installation has been chosen, complete with subtle sunken wall lighting and space for pretty floral additions. It must make going up to bed feel like an ocassion!
If this is the view we'd be greeted with every time we climbed those stunning stairs, count us in!
While this house might be small—and only big enough for a single occupant or a close-knit couple—you can't deny how fabulously luxurious the entire build feels, can you?
That huge window isn't hurting the aesthetic either, drawing in light and a fabulous view.
We might have expected this one bedroom to be a little cramped but that's not the case.
With more than enough room for a large bed, a dressing table and a fabulous en suite (which we'll come to in a moment), this is the epitome of a bedroom that you'd hate to leave in the morning.
The luxury touches of a leather headboard and a gorgeous fluffy rug finish the room off and maintain the warm palette.
Firstly, we love that the en suite has glass walls as it prevents the upstairs floor from being shrunk by opaque boundaries. Secondly, what's not to love?
The brown mosaics look incredible and tie into the wider styling with ease. A large shower offers all the comfort you need, and just one small window is enough to keep the area dazzling and divine.
This might be a smaller property but we're so enamoured with it that we're more than a little jealous of the lucky owners!
