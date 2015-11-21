Make the most of space under your stairs

The space under stairs is a tricky one, isn't it? On the one hand, you don't want to encourage the collection of too much clutter, but on the other, if it could be put to good use, why wouldn't you build out into it?

The perfect location for bookcases, clever storage, an extra toilet or even, if you are feeling exceptionally social, a bar, your under stairs space lends itself to a myriad of development opportunities, if you have the imagination to picture and plan them!

Take a look at some of our favourite under stairs projects and see if you might be tempted to complete one of your own!