Make the most of space under your stairs

The space under stairs is a tricky one, isn't it? On the one hand, you don't want to encourage the collection of too much clutter, but on the other, if it could be put to good use, why wouldn't you build out into it?
The perfect location for bookcases, clever storage, an extra toilet or even, if you are feeling exceptionally social, a bar, your under stairs space lends itself to a myriad of development opportunities, if you have the imagination to picture and plan them!
Take a look at some of our favourite under stairs projects and see if you might be tempted to complete one of your own!
HC Interiores have created a fantastic little zen garden in this space under stairs and the effect is so calming and beautiful that we are ready to run off to our nearest garden centre in an attempt to recreate it! Though that is a good idea, we have to recommend that you enlist the services of a landscaping or gardening expert first, as this is a space that will not be fortunate enough to receive a lot of direct sunlight.
Low maintenance plants are key for a zen garden such as this one, as you essentially want to be able to install it and then just admire it, with little to no upkeep, so always get an expert's help!
If you walk past your stairs and think to yourself
I wonder what I could do with that space, wonder no more, as with a little bit of consultation with your family and some clear measurements in hand, you will be well equipped to make a good choice.
We always think that built in storage is a great way to go as it offers up a world of extra tidy solutions for even the busiest of families. Space under stairs should never be wasted, especially when storage always seems to be at such a premium, even in large houses, so get measuring and start designing!
One of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to use the space under stairs is to install bookshelves and we think these ones demonstrate just how chic and stylish they can look!
The perfect way to display books that have long been kept in boxes or forgotten about, under stairs bookshelves allow you to really flex your literary muscles and will also encourage your family to pick up a book more often! Be sure to measure your biggest books and take their height into account when installing though, or they will still be left in the shadows!
When it comes to creative display systems, nothing says wow quite like niches, cubbyholes and shelves built into the space under stairs. The reason for this is that they can be as versatile and varied as you like, without impacting too much on the wider room!
The ideal location for displaying trinkets and memorabilia that you want to have on display, but have never had the space for, we think display furniture, such as this example, really helps bring previously forgotten about spaces, such as corridors and hallways, to life. They need love too, don't forget!
Ok, so this might be a little extravagant or directed at the more social among us, but how fabulous would it be to have a fun and colourful bar in the space under stairs in your home? The best part of all, is that it is so simple and cost effective to complete it!
All you need to create your very own social hub, is a sideboard that you love, potentially some bright paint to give it a lift and the glasses and tipples that you like the most! Et voila! Just imagine how fabulous house parties would be when you can set up your own cocktail station, in a spot that doesn't take up any extra room. Genius!
Now this is what we call an innovative use of space! Never again will you have to hear people moaning that they have nowhere to do their homework or work as you can just tell them to go into the secret study! Putting it that way, we think this will even encourage children to want to do their homework but if not, just remind them that Harry Potter lived in the space under stairs, so they will be in good company!
An ideal size for a desk and a computer, this transformation is inspired and effectively adds not only character, but an extra room and more value to your home. What more reason could you need?
Here is an unusual idea, but we are crazy about it! If you have stairs on the upper level of the house, why not build a closet into one side of them? We haven't gone mad and you can see that it works and looks amazing!
The perfect spot for stowing shoes, bags and foldable clothing, cubbyhole closets are a firm favourite with children and teens, but this could make for a fantastic guest bedroom storage system. We can picture this being especially effective in a room that leads up to a converted loft space, but don't let us direct you too much, we are sure you can visualise some great potential for this idea too!
More of a traditional idea than a funky and modern one, extra toilets are often installed in the space under stairs, especially in family homes where bathrooms really are at a premium.
An extra bathroom area not only adds value to your property, it will make for a far easier life when everybody is clamouring to use one space in the morning, plus, it offers guests a more convenient option than walking all the way through your house, should they need to freshen up. Don't think of this as a boring option though, as you can go as bold as you dare inside the room itself. In fact, we think you should opt for something that really contrasts with the rest of the space, so when you open up the door, it's a huge surprise!
We aren't all Charles Saatchi, but that does't mean that we can't enjoy art and for those of you that seek to buy the pieces you like, why not think about displaying them in the space under stairs in your home? A fabulously indulgent location, this will really ensure they everybody sees your favourite artworks and can appreciate them from all angles. It's like having your very own private view every single day!
As you can see, there are a myriad of amazing ways to use the space under stairs, so next time you walk past yours, stop and give it some thought!
