Have your perfect craft space at home

With a huge influx of crafting magazines and television programmes having landed, it is becoming more and more common to hear people talking about their latest DIY project or crafting success. With that in mind, creating the perfect craft room for completing such fantastic items has become all the more important!
Where once an extra spare room was usually only ever considered for a home office transformation, now, reams of satin ribbon, amazing fabrics and giant pinking shears are making their presence felt and demanding one thing; a beautiful craft corner for DIY projects! Storage, work surfaces and comfort will all be a factor in a creative space, but have no fear, as we have some great ideas for you!
Take a look at our suggestions for how to create the perfect craft room, then let us know what you've made in there!
At the top of your list of items needed for your new craft room should be a large work table, otherwise, how are you going to create a usable craft corner for DIY projects?
Take into consideration what styles of crafting you think you will be embracing and scale your table to match, so if, for example, you plan to work with fabric, you will need a large surface that will aid with clean cutting and easy measuring. We love this example, featured by La Manual, as it offers a huge amount of usable space when you need it, but can be folded down when foot space is more important. Clever thinking!
We can't stress the importance of this enough! Your back and posture need to be supported whatever you are doing, but when it comes to crafting, this becomes even more important.
With most crafts naturally encouraging people to bend over to focus their attention, it can be easy to end up sore, stiff and unable to get comfortable later on, so we think that a comfortable seating option is best. We like this example, as you can pull out the individual cushions and create a communal craft corner for DIY projects, on the floor. Or, if like us, you get a little tired after a hard day's sewing, you can even take a little nap!
Have a think about all the things you might need to use in your new craft room and you'll suddenly realise that you will need a lot of power sockets! From sewing machines through to power tools, hot glue guns and computers, you don't want to be hunting around for a free plug!
When designing your craft corner for DIY projects, really think about what you will be doing and where, that way, you can include sockets where you will really need them and avoid having to use extension cables that can prove to be tripping hazards or unreliable.
Similarly to a home office, your craft corner for DIY projects will need to have access to a lot of light; especially if you are working with colours or delicate materials.
While artificial light can be excellent, you will want to try and secure a natural light source too, as this will show you your results in a different context and allow you to be sure that what you have created is what you set out to. Add to this the importance of a healthy dose of seratonin, both for well-being and concentration and you'll see that a little bit of the outside world will be a great benefit to you and your DIY projects!
Regardless of what crafts you like the most and undertake regularly, you will soon accumulate a large amount of tools and materials, all of which need to be packed away and stored effectively.
From artist paintbrushes through to embroidery needles and glue guns, everything needs a designated space, so that you can find it quickly and pack it away easily. We love this artist studio, complete with drawers for storing messy materials and suggest that you also consider large chests and tall shelving as the last thing you will want to find in your craft corner for DIY projects, when you walk in, is mess!
The linchpin of any craft corner for DIY projects, an idea or mood board helps you to gather your thoughts and reconcile them into a potential project idea, but don't over think the board itself!
We love the use of a wall as an idea board, as it gives you total freedom and space to include as many inspirational pictures as possible, but cork floor tiles also make a fantastic alternative, as you can stick them directly to the wall, then use drawing pins to attach your reference pictures!
