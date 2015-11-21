Have your perfect craft space at home

With a huge influx of crafting magazines and television programmes having landed, it is becoming more and more common to hear people talking about their latest DIY project or crafting success. With that in mind, creating the perfect craft room for completing such fantastic items has become all the more important!

Where once an extra spare room was usually only ever considered for a home office transformation, now, reams of satin ribbon, amazing fabrics and giant pinking shears are making their presence felt and demanding one thing; a beautiful craft corner for DIY projects! Storage, work surfaces and comfort will all be a factor in a creative space, but have no fear, as we have some great ideas for you!

Take a look at our suggestions for how to create the perfect craft room, then let us know what you've made in there!