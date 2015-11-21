Continuing our Top 10 series, we now bring to you our list of the 10 most beautiful homes in Scotland. What makes a beautiful house? It's all very subjective, isn't it? We look for houses that have style, character and the perfect relationship with their surroundings. They don't have to be colossal in size or over the top with details; they just have to have that certain and indescribable 'something' that makes us want to take a closer look and get inside.

All of our selections below make us want to know more about the houses, the people that live in them and the teams that built them, making them extremely special.

So, let's take a look and you can tell us if we missed any of your favourites out!