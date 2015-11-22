A British Housing Masterpiece

Found deep within the Surrey hills is something very special indeed. A house that is not only off grid, but as close to being zero carbon as you are likely to get. Oh, and did we mention that it looks incredible too?

The design has been cited as being an attempt to totally reimagine the traditional country house and with its unique design, it certainly managed to change our perceptions. The Aviary, as it is known, is a seemingly floating building with a completely glazed ground floor that is found nestled underneath an overhang. The purpose of the overhang is to offer privacy as well as a dramatic platform for a rooftop landscaping project.

The ground floor is made up of a number of ‘boxes’, all of which serve a function, such as a cloakroom or TV room and with glass throughout, the intrinsic connection to nature and the ideals of owning a country house are maintained, while further supported by the upstairs layout, which was designed exclusively around a roof garden. At every turn, nature, the outdoors and a need to always be connected to a wider space is reiterated, while the house is, all the time, aiming to achieve zero-carbon performance. After all, we don't just want to touch nature, we want to be its friend.

Let's take a look around this amazing house and see if you connect with its ideals.