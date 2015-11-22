What's the best heating system for your home?

Choosing the best home heating system for you is not just a case of aesthetics, although they do have a major role to play. You need to think about your environmental leanings, the age of your property and how easily you will be able to access extra fuel or a back up resource, should you need it.

A necessary consideration for any build, home heating systems can often be overlooked in favour of more exciting projects, but we think it's important to give this a lot of thought now, rather than regret it later!

Take a look at our suggestions of effective heating systems and see which you are using now and if you should be thinking about switching to another!