Home insurance: an understandable guide

Nobody likes insurance and it's a strange thing to willingly pay for something that we hope we never have to use, but for peace of mind and legal compliance, you need to be aware of the different types of insurance that could apply to your home.

Paying a little bit every month could save you hundreds of thousands of pounds, if the worst happened and your home was at risk of damage or collapse, so take a look at the different types of house insurance that we have researched and see if you are unnecessarily at risk.