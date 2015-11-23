More interesting places to put your TV

When it comes to decorating your home, little details can make all the difference! From choosing a beautiful sofa to putting the right lamp in exactly the right spot, we think you should give a little extra thought to those finishing touches, including your TV furnishing!

Flatscreen, small or smart, there are a host of great places to put your TV that will not only make it more fun to watch, but will add a new dimension of chic styling to your living space too. Take a look at our suggestions for the perfect TV placement and see if you are tuned into our way of thinking!