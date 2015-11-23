More interesting places to put your TV

When it comes to decorating your home, little details can make all the difference! From choosing a beautiful sofa to putting the right lamp in exactly the right spot, we think you should give a little extra thought to those finishing touches, including your TV furnishing!
Flatscreen, small or smart, there are a host of great places to put your TV that will not only make it more fun to watch, but will add a new dimension of chic styling to your living space too. Take a look at our suggestions for the perfect TV placement and see if you are tuned into our way of thinking!
Maybe you aren't keen to showcase your TV furnishing and would rather camouflage it amongst other furniture. If that is the case, then fixing your TV into a bookshelf could be the perfect solution for you!
Xul have created a homely room here that speaks of high-end finishes and furnishings, not one that is centred around a TV! In fact, blink and you could miss the flat screen addition that offers perfect visibility when you need it, but will quietly sink into the background when not in use. Surrounding it with books adds a lovely multi-media feel too, making the wall a cultural hub for everyone.
If your decorating style leans towards the avant-garde, you will more than likely have a number of feature walls in your home. Whether they are covered in exotic wallpaper, a vibrant paint colour or have been finished with an unusual texture, as seen here, they can be the perfect location for some TV furnishing!
Adding to the rectangular accessories, we love how the TV in this room has been made part of a wider design aesthetic, with a modern inset fireplace, floating 'mantle' and storage shelf all joining forces to make a real spectacle out of the eclectic wall that they are mounted on.
While some TV furnishing looks great on it's own, we really like the modern trend for wall mounting your technology. It makes everything much sleeker, adds a cutting edge feel and frees up valuable surface and storage space, so what's not to love about it?
It's not as difficult to wall mount your TV as you might think; all you will need is the appropriate wall bracket and a strong-armed helper and in a few minutes, your DIY efforts could see you enjoying a cinematic experience every single day! It doesn't matter if you are only watching Neighbours, we won't tell anyone!
Naturally, TVs don't come with white screens, so whenever you mount them or install them near a white wall, they will be a hugely contrasting addition, but we like that!
TV furnishing doesn't always need to be subtle, so why not make a real feature out of your set by making it a dark focal point in an otherwise super light room? We think this living room, complete with all things white and pastel-toned, is the perfect recipient for a modest TV and in fact, it really helps to make other items pop, rather than being the only attraction!
When TV furnishing isn't to your taste, no matter how you try it, there is still one solution that will let you enjoy uninterrupted style in your home, but also a bit of escapist TV when you feel like it too; a hidden TV cupboard!
The perfect mix of usable technology and stylish furniture, a cupboard allows for all of your media items to be safely hidden from view when not in use and revealed in the swipe of a door when you need them. What a great way to still include entertainment facilities, even in a super minimalist home. This would even work in a very traditional house too, if an antique cupboard was put to good use, making it a versatile solution for everyone!
We know that a lot of people don't only have TV furnishing in their living rooms and though bedroom entertainment systems are more common now, we can't ever dislike a bathroom that has a TV fitted in it!
The ultimate in luxury relaxation, what could be better than laying back in a hot bath and feeling your cares wash away as you watch a favourite film? Not much, especially if you have an amazing bathroom like this one to recline in! Fun, funky and a little bit opulent, we think bathroom TV fixtures are just the right kind of different!
