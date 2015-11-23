A Stylish Family Home in East Sussex

When it comes to innovative new build properties, we are used to seeing certain things; clean lines, unusual shapes and a slight nod to more industrial styling, but what a lot of these houses can lack is an inherently down to earth vibe. That is not something that this beautiful home lacks in any way, shape or form.

Built over three floors, this astounding family home features, amongst many other things, an indoor swimming pool and a beautiful veranda, while being located in the extremely picturesque woodland at the edge of the Ashdown Forest in East Sussex. With a contemporary design aesthetic, the building has been grounded in its surroundings through the use of natural materials and pared back style and the overall effect is dazzling.

Let's have a closer look at some of the finer points of this home to see if you can gather any inspiration for your own dream home!