A Stylish Family Home in East Sussex

When it comes to innovative new build properties, we are used to seeing certain things; clean lines, unusual shapes and a slight nod to more industrial styling, but what a lot of these houses can lack is an inherently down to earth vibe. That is not something that this beautiful home lacks in any way, shape or form.
Built over three floors, this astounding family home features, amongst many other things, an indoor swimming pool and a beautiful veranda, while being located in the extremely picturesque woodland at the edge of the Ashdown Forest in East Sussex. With a contemporary design aesthetic, the building has been grounded in its surroundings through the use of natural materials and pared back style and the overall effect is dazzling.
Let's have a closer look at some of the finer points of this home to see if you can gather any inspiration for your own dream home!
There is no getting away from the fact that this is not, by any means, a small or modest build, but that shouldn't detract from the attention to detail and love that has clearly gone into it at every opportunity.
Smerin have realised a vision of something so much bigger and better than a standard family home that the end result is quite unique and really grabs your attention. From the almost exclusively glazed ground floor through to the vast main frontage, which has been timber clad, the house as a whole manages to overwhelm and appear inviting, all at the same time. Amazing!
From the rear of the house, we can see that the ground floor is actually partially subterranean, allowing for fantastic insulation and extreme privacy. It comes as no surprise that this is where the indoor pool is situated and makes for inspired design that has taken ever facet of everyday life into consideration.
The rich orange tone of the façade prevents the house from appearing too industrial, a genuine risk given the size of the structure and instead, reassures guests that they have come to an exciting and dynamic house. Just look at those walkways too! What an unusual building!
There are a lot of our favourite things working together on this covered veranda and the end result is an amazing, spacious and perfectly finished outdoor space. Natural wood, polished concrete, sliding glazing and bespoke fencing are all relatively common aspects of new buildings, but to combine them all in one concentrated area and to create a space that looks so homely is a grand feat to accomplish.
From here, we can start to gauge the sheer scale of the property, with the veranda seeming to stretch out into infinity, thanks to the non-opaque fencing and we can't wait to see how the interior area has been put to use!
We are staggered at how simple yet chic this living room section is! What should look a little too cold, over-engineered or even commercial, has instead taken on a naturally residential feel and offers luxury, warmth and cosiness in equal measures.
The large-scale woodburner looks perfectly at home in this vast open plan room and though gorgeously eye-catching, doesn't detract from the main attraction of this property; the surroundings. By keeping the finishes simple and uncomplicated, the exterior remains the most beautiful element.
When designing a dream house, many people include elements such as swimming pools, but most have to be relegated to the garden due to a lack of available space. That wasn't the case here and this partially below ground inclusion is the perfect finishing touch to a house that is not only amazing to look at from the outside and has a reverence for the stunning surroundings, but that clearly seeks to include luxury wherever possible.
Chic, understated and almost industrial in style, we love that this pool has not been turned into a novelty spa space and that it has been kept as serious and to the point as the rest of the interior design scheme.
As twilight falls and the lights go on, this fantastic property really comes into its own and sets itself apart from its surroundings. From a distance, it could look modest and even simply finished, but as we draw nearer, we know that the high-end build quality speaks for itself and contrasts with the deceptively straightforward design beautifully. A dramatically different interpretation of a family home, we think this is one house that should be on everyone's idea board!
For more unusual family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Superb Small Family Home.