Before & after: A house with a portal to the sky

A once characterless and mundane brick home in Kent, this detached house was crying out for a modern renovation to inject a little charisma. This before and after project included extensions to both floors of the two storey house, to create a new family dining room and kitchen on the lower floor, and a new master bedroom on the upper level, which took into account the available views of the lovely garden at the rear of the house. Let's check out how the home went from tired and dated to modern and vibrant, with the help of Dye Tabrett Architects.
First we want to show you an image of the existing house before work began. As you can see, it is lacking in style and spirit. The house had already seen the additon of one small granny annex, as seen on the lower level to the right of the image. The outdoor areas and landscaping also leave a lot to be desired, but once work began, the ensuing project was something to be proud of.
Here we see an image of the final result, showing how the home has greatly increased in size, and is now a home to be proud of. Large windows on both levels dominate the extension, as does the new white façade of the upper floor. Not only has the home itself been revamped, but so too the gardens that surround it.
The lower level of the extension opens up on to a wonderful new timber deck, finished with matching outdoor furniture for a uniform look that perfectly complements the greenery of the landscaped gardens. Glass doors that marry the indoor and outdoor spaces create a relaxed atmosphere, and help form the ideal summer bbq spot. On the upper floor, you will notice the addition of a balconette, or juliet balcony, which gives the appearance of a balcony when the windows are open.
Here is an image of the ground floor during construction, almost upon completion. Here an understanding of just how much light enters the new, large open plan living areas, and a real connection to the outside garden can be felt; something unattainable in the home before work began.
Once furnished, it is a breezy, positive space that is nothing short of impressive. The indoor and outdoor spaces almost become one, once the bi-fold doors are pushed right back, and a balmy breeze floods the house. Keeping the positive energy alive even when the weather doesn't allow for use of the outdoor deck, a mix of bold pinks and purples have been paired with a more muted mix of white and timber furniture, flooring, and trimmings.
The upstairs of the extension houses the new master bedroom, which as you can see, integrated the view of the garden into its design perfectly. The timber doors and windows frame the natural surrounds, which gives a relaxing feeling throughout the year, enhanced by the high ceilings of the new room. With matching green interior decorations, nature is ever present.
For more house renovation ideas, take a peek at a 6 metre extension for growing family.