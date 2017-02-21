Modern interior refurbishment in Clapham

Professional home-building company Blankstone in London take full control of each project they tackle – and we have proof of the amazing results.
One of their recent briefs saw a private residence requiring a modern interior refurbishment to treat the entire house to a more contemporary look. Not one to back away from a challenge, our experts took charge and showed us what they are capable of.
Let’s see how they fared…
Clearly these experts are well aware of the magical powers of timber, which can flaunt just about any look imaginable: from warm and charming to cutting-edge and modern. Well, for this particular project, the homeowners required an ambience sort of in-between ‘homey’ and ‘stylish’, which is exactly what they got.
In a rich hue reminiscent of warm honey, the wood tastefully adorns the door frames leading out towards the back patio, combining rather nicely with the textured brick of the façade.
Shall we see what they accomplished on the inside?
More wood, more wonder. This interior space becomes a wonderful open-plan layout once those bi-fold doors are swung open.
Wood shows up yet again, this time treating us to two distinct hues: a lighter caramel-like look for the doors, and a richer hue for the floors and wall shelving (which goes a long way in sprucing up not only the wall and fireplace, but adding more functionality to the room in terms of storage and displaying).
Never underestimate the importance of lighting – not only in illuminating a space, but also in how it can transform the look and ambience of a room.
Although we don’t know what the kitchen lighting situation was before the project started, we can state with all certainty that it flaunts a super modern and stylish look now!
Notice that we can see more than one lighting source here – downlighters sparkling from the ceiling, plus fixtures lighting up the cabinets from below.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
Seeing as wood has done such an amazing job in the rest of the house, it is no wonder that it makes a comeback in the bathroom.
Ensuring a touch of warm charm by adorning both the sink wall and the sides of the tub, these timber surfaces combine just splendidly with the creamy hues splashed across the wall- and floor tiles.
Ever wondered: What mistakes do people make designing their bathroom?