​Building a small extension in the garden

When you’ve got it, flaunt it! That was the idea behind these homeowners’ choice to install a garden box on their property, which allowed them to make the most of the fantastic sea views.

The professionals in charge of this project are known as Building with Frames, and they immediately set to work to conjure up a garden box. Tucked into the hillside, it makes use of structured insulated panels (SIPs) for a year-round insulation space with a lifespan of about 60 years. Not too shabby, eh?

For the interiors, our professionals opted for a finish in a V-groove board, and went with Canadian Western Red Cedar for the external cladding.

Although the work is still in progress, we can get a clear idea of the stylish situation by taking a look at the following images…