​Building a small extension in the garden

When you’ve got it, flaunt it! That was the idea behind these homeowners’ choice to install a garden box on their property, which allowed them to make the most of the fantastic sea views.
The professionals in charge of this project are known as Building with Frames, and they immediately set to work to conjure up a garden box. Tucked into the hillside, it makes use of structured insulated panels (SIPs) for a year-round insulation space with a lifespan of about 60 years. Not too shabby, eh?
For the interiors, our professionals opted for a finish in a V-groove board, and went with Canadian Western Red Cedar for the external cladding.
Although the work is still in progress, we can get a clear idea of the stylish situation by taking a look at the following images…
Like all construction sites should do, the land here has been cleared to make room for the various tools and workers. Notice the immense main structure on the left!
Well, wouldn’t you partake in a little effort to enjoy this view on a daily basis? But not only does this new garden box provide the homeowners with a beautiful seascape, it also gives them choices on what to do with the new space.
Will it be a guest bedroom? An art studio? How about a playroom for the little ones?
As we can see, the box is being insulated from the outside to create the perfect temperature and environment on the inside.
Even though it’s not the most spacious structure ever built, it still provides a lot of functionality and versatility – and an amazing view, in case you forgot!
It’s really hard to believe that we are not looking at a regular room inside a house – this interior looks super comfortable and liveable.
The wood-clad walls are freshly painted and the flooring has already been laid. And thanks to select details like electrical fittings being finalised, this space is just about ready for usage!
What a warm and rich look the exterior cladding affords the little structure. But not only is it beautiful, it is also weatherproof, with aluminium doors and windows.
Don’t you think this timber box blends in beautifully with the landscape, being safe and sound and neatly tucked into the side of the house? This little structure will certainly be used for a range of activities, and we don’t mean a storage- or tool shed!
