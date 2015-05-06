Dramatic Extension of a Typical British Home

As many homeowners face the issues of growing families, or tackling the problems associated with living in the old homes that dominate Britain's residential market, they are faced with the question of “renovate or relocate?”
We have come across this issue a number of times on homify, as families weigh up the benefits and downfalls of each. Opting to stay put in South West London, this family drastically changed the spatial arrangement of their home design, increasing its size from all angles. With a number of older, poorly designed extensions causing the internal spaces to become disjointed, designers from Hamilton King were brought in to create a new rear extension at ground level, a new side extension to replace a conservatory, as well as extensions to both the first and second floors.
Let's have a look at the results!
While the home has been extended to the rear, side, as well as upwards, the typical look of the brick house has not been lost.
Doing away with the poor layout of this style of house, the architects have done a stellar job to greatly change the way the family uses their home, and the positive way the living spaces now interact with one another.
Although large glass panels are in stark contrast to the yellow brick, they are wholly complementary and bring a fresh and modern look to what is often seen as dated brickwork.
The new combined living and kitchen space spans the full width of the property. These previously disjointed areas are now better connected, not only to each other, but also to the stunning new courtyard.
A clear division has been drawn between the inside and exterior.
Once you move inside, away from the natural colour tones of the garden and courtyard, you step into a pristine white interior, which only accentuates the ample natural light that drowns the new living area.
Moving deeper into the home, out of the combined living spaces and towards the front of the house, we see a more colourful and separate living area.
Now Mum and Dad can entertain guests between the indoor and outdoor spaces, whilst kids play and happily watch TV away from the party.
In the design of many period homes, some spaces were completely neglected when it came to access to natural light, or any light at all for that matter.
Now the staircase is bright and luminous all hours of the day, from when the sun is shining bright in the morning to when the night falls and the spotlights along the staircase come into play, guiding tired eyes upstairs after a big evening of entertaining.
For more extension inspiration, take a look at: An Elstree Family's Extraordinary Extension.