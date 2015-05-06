Dramatic Extension of a Typical British Home

As many homeowners face the issues of growing families, or tackling the problems associated with living in the old homes that dominate Britain's residential market, they are faced with the question of “renovate or relocate?”

We have come across this issue a number of times on homify, as families weigh up the benefits and downfalls of each. Opting to stay put in South West London, this family drastically changed the spatial arrangement of their home design, increasing its size from all angles. With a number of older, poorly designed extensions causing the internal spaces to become disjointed, designers from Hamilton King were brought in to create a new rear extension at ground level, a new side extension to replace a conservatory, as well as extensions to both the first and second floors.

Let's have a look at the results!