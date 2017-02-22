Removing stains from decking

That wooden deck out on your terrace or patio, apart from providing a fantastic outdoor space for entertaining and socialising, puts up with a lot, doesn’t it? Think about it: how many times has someone spilled something on it, cut or scratched its surface, or treated it to the wrong kind of chemicals and tools in terms of cleaning? Not to mention the drama it’s been through this past winter…

Finding a stain on your deck is nothing new, but discovering a new way to get rid of it without purchasing a specific deck cleaner might be. And we’re willing to bet that if you were to take a closer look after cleaning it, you’d still notice quite a few marks here and there that deserve a little extra attention.

So, let’s see how you can rid your beautiful wooden deck of stains by using a combination of items you (should) already have around the house…