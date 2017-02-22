Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Single-storey Streatham home extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Lewin Road, Streatham, London, Artform Architects Artform Architects Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a project by professionals Artform Architects – a contemporary single-storey extension at the rear of a private property in Streatham, South London. 

The clients? A couple who work from home and needed some extra space to enhance both their working- and living environments. They required a contemporary, elegant and simple rear extension which could both complement and contrast with the existing home design

The curveball? A really tight budget which our experts had to work around. Let’s see what they accomplished…

The new addition

Contemporary house extension Artform Architects Modern houses extension,contemporary design,London,Streatham,house extension,house,garden
Artform Architects

Contemporary house extension

Artform Architects
Artform Architects
Artform Architects

With clean, crisp and simple lines, the elegant extension creates a brand new live/work environment for the couple in an open-plan layout (which we’ll shortly see from the inside).

Tight budget, large ambition

Contemporary house extension Artform Architects Modern windows & doors extension,contemporary design,London,Streatham,house extension,glazing
Artform Architects

Contemporary house extension

Artform Architects
Artform Architects
Artform Architects

The intention of the professionals was to replace the existing extension with a more successful, larger alternative. By using local materials in the brickwork and adding a slight modernist touch to the design, the final product became a wraparound box with recessed brickwork and thin aluminium glazing. 

Of course even on a tight budget, the experts still managed to work in eye-catching touches, like the simple spotlights and overhangs to give added depth to the elevations.

A clean and simple look

Contemporary house extension Artform Architects Modern living room living,extension,open plan,contemporary design,London,Streatham,house extension
Artform Architects

Contemporary house extension

Artform Architects
Artform Architects
Artform Architects

Because the project was on a tight budget, certain cuts had to be made – such as going with a limited palette and geometry to ensure the final product was as spacious and practical as possible. 

Using existing levels and slightly lowering the external garden level, a flow through the existing building into the new spaces is created with long walls and floors broken through the use of lighting and finishes.

A link with the outside

Contemporary house extension Artform Architects Modern kitchen living,extension,open plan,contemporary design,London,Streatham,house extension
Artform Architects

Contemporary house extension

Artform Architects
Artform Architects
Artform Architects

At the end of the day, the extension provided everything the clients asked for, and did so with a firm amount of style and space. 

And thanks to the generous use of glazing, the fresh outdoors (and bright sunshine) gets to flow inside, making the interiors seem much bigger than they really are. 

From one space (and style) to another, take a look at: A bespoke British barn extension.

Modern ways to light your walls
What do you think of this new extension?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks