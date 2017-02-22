Single-storey Streatham home extension

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a project by professionals Artform Architects – a contemporary single-storey extension at the rear of a private property in Streatham, South London.
The clients? A couple who work from home and needed some extra space to enhance both their working- and living environments. They required a contemporary, elegant and simple rear extension which could both complement and contrast with the existing home design.
The curveball? A really tight budget which our experts had to work around. Let’s see what they accomplished…
With clean, crisp and simple lines, the elegant extension creates a brand new live/work environment for the couple in an open-plan layout (which we’ll shortly see from the inside).
The intention of the professionals was to replace the existing extension with a more successful, larger alternative. By using local materials in the brickwork and adding a slight modernist touch to the design, the final product became a wraparound box with recessed brickwork and thin aluminium glazing.
Of course even on a tight budget, the experts still managed to work in eye-catching touches, like the simple spotlights and overhangs to give added depth to the elevations.
Because the project was on a tight budget, certain cuts had to be made – such as going with a limited palette and geometry to ensure the final product was as spacious and practical as possible.
Using existing levels and slightly lowering the external garden level, a flow through the existing building into the new spaces is created with long walls and floors broken through the use of lighting and finishes.
At the end of the day, the extension provided everything the clients asked for, and did so with a firm amount of style and space.
And thanks to the generous use of glazing, the fresh outdoors (and bright sunshine) gets to flow inside, making the interiors seem much bigger than they really are.
From one space (and style) to another, take a look at: A bespoke British barn extension.