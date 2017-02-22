Single-storey Streatham home extension

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a project by professionals Artform Architects – a contemporary single-storey extension at the rear of a private property in Streatham, South London.

The clients? A couple who work from home and needed some extra space to enhance both their working- and living environments. They required a contemporary, elegant and simple rear extension which could both complement and contrast with the existing home design.

The curveball? A really tight budget which our experts had to work around. Let’s see what they accomplished…