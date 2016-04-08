Loft reformation ideas and tips

It's amazing what can be achieved with only a small amount of space, a little vision and some design know how. Loft conversion and extension specialists, Nuspace, have completely transformed this loft in south west London, taking it from an unused space that was going to waste into a fabulous upper floor with a large modern bedroom, en suite and children's nursery room.
A tasteful, neutral colour scheme has been employed to make each room look as bright and spacious as possible and the fittings and fixtures are sleek, modern and sure to withstand the test of time.
Let's take a closer look at this fantastic conversion project!
The traditional brick façade is smart, unassuming and well maintained, as is typical in this area and thus the home blends in well with the neighbouring properties along this leafy street.
There are no instantly obvious signs of a loft conversion except for two subtle skylights in the roof. Evidence that the work has been completed to a high standard.
The bedroom is a vision of calm and serenity, with a cool mint colour sweeping across the walls, complemented by a pale 'biscuit' coloured carpet, which is no doubt wonderfully soft underfoot.
The bed itself looks extremely inviting and the crisp white bed set makes it seem like the perfect place to wake up feeling fresh and revitalised. You can see how the bed frame is as streamlined and unobtrusive as possible, allowing us to see underneath and therefore creating a greater sense of space in this small but perfectly formed double bedroom.
The skylight works to the same effect, allowing natural light to flood in and illuminate every corner.
Here we have a stylish shower with a modern sheen on every surface; from the elegant glass screen to the marble effect tiles on the walls and floor.
Another cleverly integrated skylight ensures the room remains light and fresh and the neutral colour scheme again creates a sense of openness.
The glossy white cabinets are a very modern addition to this en suite. The unusual shape of the mirror directly above the sink follows the line of the slanted roof, highlighting how each element of the design is in sync, creating a practical space that flows elegantly.
When it comes to modern nurseries, parents are increasingly opting to decorate with gender neutral colours, such as yellow. This room is a fine example of how well it can work.
The nursery, like the other rooms, benefits from lots of natural light, which is a well known mood enhancer and can only be a good thing for the little one. Nurseries don't need to be the biggest rooms and a sensible amount of floor space has been designated for this purpose, with a few classic pieces of furniture, including a traditional style cot, occupying the space.
Want to discover another similarily great project? Then don't miss the: Secret Loft Conversion in London.