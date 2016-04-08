Loft reformation ideas and tips

It's amazing what can be achieved with only a small amount of space, a little vision and some design know how. Loft conversion and extension specialists, Nuspace, have completely transformed this loft in south west London, taking it from an unused space that was going to waste into a fabulous upper floor with a large modern bedroom, en suite and children's nursery room.

A tasteful, neutral colour scheme has been employed to make each room look as bright and spacious as possible and the fittings and fixtures are sleek, modern and sure to withstand the test of time.

Let's take a closer look at this fantastic conversion project!