A Stunning Harbor Home Architecture and Decoration

This luxury detached residence in Evening Hill was built to the highest standards with a bespoke interior that radiates class and style. David James Architects & Associates are the experts responsible for bringing this magnificent home into being and, when it comes to the details, they definitely haven't held back!
The clients wanted a home that incorporated both classic and modern styles and asked for a particularly special feature: an indoor pool. From the sweeping staircase to the beautiful bathroom, every inch of this house looks and feels exclusive.
Keen to find out more? Then let's start our tour…
There's no mistaking that this is an exceptionally high end build but what you can’t see from the outside is just how perfectly every client requirement has been met.
From here, we are staggered by the use of natural stone, full height glazing and discreet outdoor lighting to create a property that wouldn’t be out of place in a gated community of LA and yet it is found in Poole.
The attention to detail adhered to with the exterior has been continued throughout the rest of the house, with perfect marble floors, sweeping dark wood staircases and countless bespoke touches all combining to make a home that royalty would feel comfortable in. Absolutely stunning!
The exterior of this luxury family home is certainly striking but the light colours and soft shades present in the design inspire a relaxed, Mediterranean vibe. Perhaps it has something to do with the sunshine pouring down into the stylish courtyard but we can't help but get a 'holiday' feeling when we look at this house.
Lots of large windows and full length bi-folding doors allow in plenty of natural light, ensuring that the interior is just as bright and inviting as the exterior.
This grand entrance has been designed to make a big impression on arrival. No doubt guests will be blown away by the lavish hallway, complete with a classic piano, marble flooring and an impressive modern staircase of glass and stained wood.
The high ceilings and sweeping open spaces are truly spectacular and the view to the back garden through the patio doors only increases the sense of space and freedom.
The bathroom is the very picture of modern elegance, with a neutral colour scheme, clean lines and polished surfaces all coming together for a refined and tasteful look.
The tiled floor in a light grey contrasts with the simple cream wall tiles for a dynamic appearance. Tiles are a practical choice for the bathroom and this design strikes a balance between functionality and beauty in every regard. The sinks are cantilevered, making it easier to clean the bathroom floor but also avoiding any bulky looking fixtures interrupting the line of sight.
The shower seems to occupy an entire room in itself! We can just imagine taking long, relaxing showers in here and we can take our pick of which one we want to use as there appears to be not one but two.
The first shower is great for a quick morning freshen up before work whereas the powerful rain shower will be the go to option for optimum relaxation.
Here we have it, the highlight of the home: a stunning indoor pool completed to an exceptional standard. A glossy sheen radiates from every surface and the row of spotlights along the ceiling reflect a pure, white light off the calm, clear water.
This pool would be the envy of most homeowners as it not only looks stunning, it also provides the perfect space to relax, refresh or exercise in peace. In case swimming lengths of the pool isn't enough to tire out the lucky occupant, there's also an exercise bike located conveniently to the side!
