A Stunning Harbor Home Architecture and Decoration

This luxury detached residence in Evening Hill was built to the highest standards with a bespoke interior that radiates class and style. David James Architects & Associates are the experts responsible for bringing this magnificent home into being and, when it comes to the details, they definitely haven't held back!

The clients wanted a home that incorporated both classic and modern styles and asked for a particularly special feature: an indoor pool. From the sweeping staircase to the beautiful bathroom, every inch of this house looks and feels exclusive.

Keen to find out more? Then let's start our tour…