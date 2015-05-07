Hidden treasures: A family home like no other

While the idea of living in a completely luxurious and spacious home, far from the hustle and bustle of dirty city streets is the dream for many, it is the reality for a select few. Given their rural and often secluded location, you do not often get the chance to take the full tour of such homes, to get a quick glimpse of how some people live. A home we're sure anybody could envision their family living in is this grand family home spread across three luxurious floors, with grounds to match, all hidden away amongst the foliage. After Zodiac Design were chosen to help out with the interiors, what ensued was a home that is something simply marvellous, and is sure to leave you a tad envious.