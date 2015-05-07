Hidden treasures: A family home like no other

While the idea of living in a completely luxurious and spacious home, far from the hustle and bustle of dirty city streets is the dream for many, it is the reality for a select few. Given their rural and often secluded location, you do not often get the chance to take the full tour of such homes, to get a quick glimpse of how some people live. A home we're sure anybody could envision their family living in is this grand family home spread across three luxurious floors, with grounds to match, all hidden away amongst the foliage. After Zodiac Design were chosen to help out with the interiors, what ensued was a home that is something simply marvellous, and is sure to leave you a tad envious.
The simple forms of the exterior in no way give us a clue to the detail of the carefully curated interiors. The modernist exterior, with a linear façade is a real juxtaposition to the soft colourful foliage and manicured gardens that surround it, and the stately living spaces hiding inside.
The rear of the the home shines like a beacon in the dark; the perfect gardens and outdoor spaces are the ideal place for balmy summer nights. Up-lights frame the house, illuminating the variety of trees whilst the pool glistens with reflections of light from inside.
As we step inside, we are greeted by a grand staircase that gracefully wraps the centre of the house. The dark oak of the handrails and treads, polished floorboards, classic furniture and the round nautical-inspired lights almost remind us of a luxury cruise ship; something of a modern day Titanic, only this time without a disastrous ending.
Adjacent to the hall is a small library, with dark timber furniture and cabinetry in a polished finish also reminiscent of the luxury of the early 20th century.
Delving deeper into the home we find the large open plan living spaces, that are neatly partitioned due to its smart layout. Instantly catching the eye is the purple neon that runs the length of the kitchen island, which effectively separates the kitchen from the other functions of the space, without cutting it off completely. A palette of monochrome tones reigns supreme, only broken up by the recessed kitchen lighting; a trend we are seeing more and more of.
Intricate seating surrounds a blue velvet table and soft rug, with an adjacent open fire place igniting the senses. Textiles play a big part in any lounge setting, and we can just imagine sinking into one of these comfy reading chairs by the fire for a quiet night in.
A stately home calls for a stately master bedroom, which is certainly the case here. Spacious and carefully decorated, the luxurious style of timber furniture of the rest of the home continues into the bedroom. With a view of the gracious rear garden, this is a bedroom fit for royalty.
Hidden away from the rest of the home is a rooftop terrace that boasts lighting as eye-popping as the garden. Recessed lights frame the space that is sure to be a family favourite.
A small heated splash pond hugs the exterior of the home; its minimal and streamlined design is perfectly paired next to the clean lines and geometric nature of the house itself.
