A Growing Family's Stylish Home Solution

Imagine the scenario: you've come to realise that there just isn't enough room in your beloved home to accommodate your growing family, as well as the prized possessions you've acquired over the years. Plus, you want some more space to socialise, entertain and, above all, grow into. The catch is, you can't bear to leave the house you've called home for so long, and you're not ready to pack up and say goodbye to the area. What do you do?

Well, there's a perfect resolution that gives you the best of both worlds, and it's an increasingly common choice for today's homeowners: extending. This house in West London has received a ground and second floor extension courtesy of expert designers, Hamilton King, and the finished result is testament to the positive impact extending, rather than moving, can have.

Finished to an extremely high standard, the extension is well-integrated and modern, as well as providing plenty of extra functional, well-organised space for the family.

Let's take a look around, shall we?