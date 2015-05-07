A Growing Family's Stylish Home Solution

Imagine the scenario: you've come to realise that there just isn't enough room in your beloved home to accommodate your growing family, as well as the prized possessions you've acquired over the years. Plus, you want some more space to socialise, entertain and, above all, grow into. The catch is, you can't bear to leave the house you've called home for so long, and you're not ready to pack up and say goodbye to the area. What do you do?
Well, there's a perfect resolution that gives you the best of both worlds, and it's an increasingly common choice for today's homeowners: extending. This house in West London has received a ground and second floor extension courtesy of expert designers, Hamilton King, and the finished result is testament to the positive impact extending, rather than moving, can have.
Finished to an extremely high standard, the extension is well-integrated and modern, as well as providing plenty of extra functional, well-organised space for the family.
Let's take a look around, shall we?
The house consists of a number of different sections, which creates a built-up, layered effect. A combination of glass, timber and brick join together to create a visually interesting exterior that peaks our curiosity as to what can be found inside.
Both extensions are clad in a bespoke cedar profile that contributes to the modern aesthetic.
We're welcomed inside through a large glass panelled door, framed with a sturdy grey steel border to match the frames of the windows and outdoor lighting.
From this angle, we can already see a vibrant yellow beam, which gives us a clue as to the style of the interior…
Facing straight on, we get a sense of how the extension interacts with the small but attractive courtyard. The neat beige tiles in the yard are not so different from the tiles we can see throughout the kitchen.
This establishes a connection between the garden and the interior, creating a sense of a flowing, unrestricted space.
Whilst the exterior is intriguing and dynamic, the interior layout is certainly also worth mentioning. The steel borders that define the window panels emphasise different sections of space within the kitchen, further contributing to the layered look.
The uninterrupted passageway out to the garden makes the room appear longer, whereas the extended section to the side gives the room a cubed dimension suited to a dining area. The longer, narrower section accommodates the cupboards and storage cabinets, which are discreetly integrated to free up floor space and create a sleek and streamlined look.
Having taken a few steps back, we can see how the kitchen and dining area is connected to the living room, with only a change in the flooring to indicate the beginning of a new part of the house. As there are no interior dividing walls, the back of the home is as saturated with natural light as the extension, looking both fresh and comfortable.
The contemporary couch is a soft shade of blue and is offset by the bold, characterful prints on the wall. Bursts of primary colours contrast with the grey and white colour scheme, giving the ground floor a fun, modern edge.
