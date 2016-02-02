Dorset home modern twist from 1960s

Known for its beautiful scenery and offering the very best of the countryside and the coast, Dorset is a popular location, with family homes in this part of the country as sought after as ever. With plenty of activities for families and a rich and interesting history, it's not hard to see why people would choose to settle down and buy their 'forever home' here.
This particular house is situated within a couple of acres on the outskirts of Wimborne. Interior architects, Jigsaw, were commissioned to develop this five bedroom family home, constructed in the 1960s, and transform the interior from shabby and outdated to modern and chic. The large property now boasts a stunning new kitchen, beautiful bathroom, cinema room and even a private bar!
Intrigued? See for yourself at what has been achieved…
The exterior has benefited from a modernising touch, leaving it looking fresh and welcoming whilst retaining its quirky 60s character. The contrast between the cream tones and the heavy grey and black detailing makes this house stand out in its extensive natural surrounds.
With a large courtyard to the front, the design is attractive yet practical and displays an intriguing mix of old and contemporary design elements.
The bespoke kitchen is truly stunning! Nothing about this kitchen indicates it's construction period—it looks completely up-to-date and radiates quality and style. A vision of white for the most part, the exposed brick wall to the rear provides a striking contrast and the built-in fireplace helps to create a cosy feel in what is a very minimalist, open plan area.
The pieces of furniture you can see here are unique and hand-picked by the client, who also has a one-off collection of artwork. It's clear to see that both the client and the experts have a keen eye for detail and aesthetic beauty.
What could be more welcome after a long day at the office than coming home to your own personal bar!? No queues, no noise and your cocktails made exactly how you like them.
The perfect place to hang out with your friends or partner and unwind after a busy day. A bar like this is sure to be on many people's wishlist!
The combination of timber and glass works to stunning effect, resulting in an elegant and modern looking hallway and landing. The wooden steps appear to be floating in mid air, which is yet another interesting visual element present in the design.
The glass balustrades ensure the area looks and feels open by allowing all of the natural light from the large front windows to filter in to every part of the hall.
The master bedroom offers plenty of space to relax and get some well-deserved rest. The king size bed looks like a particularly great place to spend a lazy Sunday morning.
The green and white colour scheme is the boldest we've seen in this house, but the attention-grabbing shade works well thanks to the minimalist interiors and the sheer size of this impressive bedroom!
Last but not least is the renovated bathroom, complete with full-length patio windows offering a lovely view to the garden. Of course, the white Venetian blinds address the issue of privacy but considering the property is set within its own acreage, we're sure the occupants don't need to worry too much about that!
The bathroom suite blends together classic and modern style; the traditional white bathtub and sink have been given smooth, curved edges for a unique and contemporary appearance. The grey and black tiles, which provide a backdrop to the white bath, help create a more serious and sophisticated mood, as well as drawing attention to the bath's modern design.
