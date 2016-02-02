Dorset home modern twist from 1960s

Known for its beautiful scenery and offering the very best of the countryside and the coast, Dorset is a popular location, with family homes in this part of the country as sought after as ever. With plenty of activities for families and a rich and interesting history, it's not hard to see why people would choose to settle down and buy their 'forever home' here.

This particular house is situated within a couple of acres on the outskirts of Wimborne. Interior architects, Jigsaw, were commissioned to develop this five bedroom family home, constructed in the 1960s, and transform the interior from shabby and outdated to modern and chic. The large property now boasts a stunning new kitchen, beautiful bathroom, cinema room and even a private bar!

Intrigued? See for yourself at what has been achieved…