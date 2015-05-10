Luxurious new build in Sussex

While Sussex is home to some of the UK's most stunning countryside and coastline, it is also home to many stunning rural homes. Building in an area of such natural beauty should always consider the surrounds and sprawling landscape, because after all, that's why you live here, right?

This striking new build from architect Giles Jollands aimed to not only consider the natural qualities of its location, but to also incorporate natural elements into the house itself as much as possible. Dominated by timber, large windows to keep the outside view ever present, and a colour palette respectful of nature, this home is an inviting place to live, filled with light yet still extremely private.