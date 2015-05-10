Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxurious new build in Sussex

James Rippon
New house in Sussex
While Sussex is home to some of the UK's most stunning countryside and coastline, it is also home to many stunning rural homes. Building in an area of such natural beauty should always consider the surrounds and sprawling landscape, because after all, that's why you live here, right?

This striking new build from architect Giles Jollands aimed to not only consider the natural qualities of its location, but to also incorporate natural elements into the house itself as much as possible. Dominated by timber, large windows to keep the outside view ever present, and a colour palette respectful of nature, this home is an inviting place to live, filled with light yet still extremely private.

Reflective

Garden view
Giles Jollands Architect

Garden view

Sitting atop the sloping site, the raised aspect allows the view it is afforded to never be far from sight. Glass and timber cladding dominate the exterior; the windows flood the house with light throughout the day, with a reflective quality to remain private.

Treetop view

Open plan living space
Giles Jollands Architect

Open plan living space

From the lounge room and beyond, the occupants are offered a panoramic view of the treetops that surround the property. Just imagine watching the seasons change from this space!

Ever-present nature

Kitchen
Giles Jollands Architect

Kitchen

Not only does timber dominate the exterior, but also throughout the interior. Used for flooring, furniture, benchtops and cabinetry, you will always feel close to nature living here. If the dominant presence of timber isn't enough, the calming green of the kitchen will ensure you feel well connected to the outdoors.

Shifting shadows

Dining
Giles Jollands Architect

Dining

The ample availability to sunlight keeps the dining room vibrant and lively, while ever changing shadows shift throughout the day, adding a certain positive only achieved by the sun and its shadows.

The hallway

Bookcases
Giles Jollands Architect

Bookcases

Skylights line the ceiling of the thin hallway that connects the home from either end, while recessed bookshelves provide a decorative element adding depth to the space both figuratively, and literally. The streamlined and flush effect of the recessed shelves is only intensified by the the floorboards which run the length of the hall, subconsciously guiding passers through from one end to the other.

Atypical form

Elevation to pool
Giles Jollands Architect

Elevation to pool

The atypical shape of the house ensures it is contemporary and forward-thinking, while its timber exterior draws a connection to the environment that envelopes the property. 

To see another home with a strong connection to its rural location, we recommend this dream refurbishment in Sussex.

Do you like the non-conforming design of the home? Let us know your thoughts on the project in the comments.

