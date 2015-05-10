Luxurious new build in Sussex

While Sussex is home to some of the UK's most stunning countryside and coastline, it is also home to many stunning rural homes. Building in an area of such natural beauty should always consider the surrounds and sprawling landscape, because after all, that's why you live here, right?
This striking new build from architect Giles Jollands aimed to not only consider the natural qualities of its location, but to also incorporate natural elements into the house itself as much as possible. Dominated by timber, large windows to keep the outside view ever present, and a colour palette respectful of nature, this home is an inviting place to live, filled with light yet still extremely private.
Sitting atop the sloping site, the raised aspect allows the view it is afforded to never be far from sight. Glass and timber cladding dominate the exterior; the windows flood the house with light throughout the day, with a reflective quality to remain private.
From the lounge room and beyond, the occupants are offered a panoramic view of the treetops that surround the property. Just imagine watching the seasons change from this space!
Not only does timber dominate the exterior, but also throughout the interior. Used for flooring, furniture, benchtops and cabinetry, you will always feel close to nature living here. If the dominant presence of timber isn't enough, the calming green of the kitchen will ensure you feel well connected to the outdoors.
The ample availability to sunlight keeps the dining room vibrant and lively, while ever changing shadows shift throughout the day, adding a certain positive only achieved by the sun and its shadows.
Skylights line the ceiling of the thin hallway that connects the home from either end, while recessed bookshelves provide a decorative element adding depth to the space both figuratively, and literally. The streamlined and flush effect of the recessed shelves is only intensified by the the floorboards which run the length of the hall, subconsciously guiding passers through from one end to the other.
The atypical shape of the house ensures it is contemporary and forward-thinking, while its timber exterior draws a connection to the environment that envelopes the property.
