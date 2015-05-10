Top 5 projects of the week: Dramatic home makeovers

It's that time of the week again! We're going to take a look at the top 5 projects that have caught your attention, and have a quick recap for those who might have missed a potential favourite. There's definitely a theme appearing in what you seem to enjoy the most: in particular, you've been picking out home transformations and extensions, as well as properties which have been refurbished with the requirements of modern family life in mind. So, without further ado, let's discover what made it on to the list this week.
At number 1 is this beautiful property in London, which has been updated and extended to accommodate a growing family. The exterior, as you can tell, has been freshened up for added kerb-appeal, and inside, a stunning contemporary kitchen with an impressive open plan dining area steal the show. This is a project that you don't want to miss, so take a full tour of the home here.
Next up is this modern townhouse, also in London, which has received a complete makeover thanks to The Silkroad Interior Design. The internal layout has been restructured, allowing for a much more practical use of space, and for a greater relationship between the garden and indoor areas. The interiors have been updated, and now look stylish and modern—what are you waiting for? Check out the full project here!
Next, we have a dramatic transformation of a family home, which underwent work to improve the structure including alterations to the flat roof extensions, new windows, and new bi-folding doors. Inside, the difference is just as noticeable. The drab décor has been done away with, and every room now looks fresh and revitalised. The house also boasts a stunning new kitchen, and a characterful hallway with some quirky but stylish wallpaper. Take a look here.
Mews properties have become some of the capital’s most sought after properties, and so it's no surprise that when given the opportunity, the developer jumped at the chance to develop this beautiful Mews in Bayswater. The property has a tasteful white interior and a stunning roof top terrace perfect for entertaining in summer. To revisit the project, click here.
At number 5 is the impressive transformation of this building in France, dating back to the 1940s.The street-facing façade has received a new balcony and a modern terrace. In addition, internal walls have been knocked down to create a practical, light, and contemporary living space which opens out on to the renovated courtyard. See the finished result again here.