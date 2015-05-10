Top 5 projects of the week: Dramatic home makeovers

It's that time of the week again! We're going to take a look at the top 5 projects that have caught your attention, and have a quick recap for those who might have missed a potential favourite. There's definitely a theme appearing in what you seem to enjoy the most: in particular, you've been picking out home transformations and extensions, as well as properties which have been refurbished with the requirements of modern family life in mind. So, without further ado, let's discover what made it on to the list this week.