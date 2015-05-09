Before & after: Seaside home gets an extreme makeover

Home Staging Factory is the name behind this magnificent interior design project which has seen the transformation of a beach house in Estoril, Portugal. Full of potential, but under-appreciated and in need of some attention, this characterful home received an extensive makeover to turn it into a welcoming and relaxing space with a modern interior reflective of its seaside location. You might be surprised to discover that the entire refurbishment took only four weeks from start to finish! The property is now a true gem, and we don't doubt that the owners have any trouble leasing this as a holiday home as they intended. Let's see just how much the house has changed…
The first room we're going to look at is the kitchen. Not exactly the heart of the home, this kitchen was in a sorry state and looked dirty and dated. As we can see from this photo, the tiles are shabby, and there are no signs of today's current kitchen design trends.
Proof that it doesn't take a lot to completely change the look and feel of a room, this kitchen has been greatly improved with just a few alterations. The tiles have been polished and coated for a fresh look, the upper cabinets have been replaced with shelves, and a traditional bench top in solid wood has been added. By replacing the extractor hood and all the old appliances, the kitchen finally lives up to modern standards.
This cold looking room doesn't seem to have a definitive purpose. The drab walls don't do it any favours, and the space is completely wasted. Lacking in any personality or charm, this room was seriously in need of some attention.
The room is almost unrecognisable now it has been filled with laid-back, modern furniture and has received a much needed fresh lick of paint. The cabinet has been well integrated into the design, and now displays some personal touches that gives the room character. There's a distinctive 'beach house' vibe in this living room thanks to a combination of seaside inspired ornaments, neutral colours, and natural materials.
From the windows, it is possible to see the shimmering blue of the sea, trailing off towards the horizon. Can you imagine being so lucky as to have access to this view every day? The white interiors are perfect as they don't detract from the focal feature, and they also open up the space, making it seem bigger. The original tiled floor has been retained, and now that all the design elements have come together, we can see why the occupants decided to keep it rather than replacing it with new floorboards. It really couldn't look better!
A white lacquered table, wicker chairs with seat cushions, modern lamps and a rowing paddle mounted on the wall, come together to create this cool and contemporary dining area.
This photograph conveys an unwelcoming room which is damp, dimly lit and very uncomfortable. The bars on the window are just one more feature that makes us question if this isn't a prison cell! Fortunately, Home Staging Factory intervened and give this dreary bedroom a new lease of life…
This bedroom consists of two single beds divided by a blue stool which serves as a bedside table. A beach vibe is also evident here, with the fresh white and blue interiors recalling the colours of the seaside. The French windows beautifully frame the enviable view beyond with no sign of those horrible bars in the aboe image.
Calming, neutral colours have been selected to decorate the master bedroom, which helps create a soothing atmosphere conducive to relaxation. The stacked pillows in various shades of cream, along with the biscuit-coloured throw and classic bed side table, add texture and layers to the crisp white interior. The mosquito net above the bed reminds us of the warm climate of our current location, and that it's best to be prepared against those pesky critters!
The navy blue detailing on the cushions and bed spread stands out in the second double room. The horizontal wooden beams which form the headboard bring some rustic beach hut style to this suite. Natural materials, such as the bedside tables built from branches and tree trunks, complete the space.
