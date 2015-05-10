A breathtaking loft transformation

Nuspace are the masters of loft conversions and extension projects, forever respecting the existing look and feel of a building's exterior, whilst modernising the interior in both aesthetics and functionality. In this loft conversion in the London Borough of Wandsworth, a familiar brick home has been reformatted to drastically reinvent the way this family lives in their home. When it comes to loft conversions, there is more than meets the eye, and a lot of careful planning and consideration must be taken in order to best utilise the available space. There are a number of different types of loft conversion, although to the naked eye, they may all look very much the same. The various types of loft conversion differ greatly in design, and today we want to show you a perfect example of the 'Mansard' loft conversion.
In 2008, planning regulations in London were simplified and as a result, the number of loft conversions increased dramatically. Home owners began to realise the potential their loft held, and some were now able to convert their homes without the previously required planning permission.
This type of loft conversion did however require permission, due to the changes made to the roof shape and structure. It is characterised by a flat roof, and a sloping rear wall with matching, recessed shelving.
Loft conversions are perfectly suited to growing families who require more space as children get older, or even as a guest bedroom with en suite. Not only do they increase the size of your home, but they can also add real value when done right.
The best thing about a loft conversion is they are on the upper level of the home, meaning access to natural light from the roof is selfishly reserved for the new space. Taking full advantage of this, skylights have been added to the bedroom as well as the adjacent bathroom seen here. A calming and fresh bathroom that is sure to become one of the homes most favoured rooms.
The crisp whites of the sleek and modern bathroom are highlighted by the midday sun beaming in from above, and is perfectly paired next to the noble grey tones of the shower. With a freestanding bath and chrome finishes all round, this bathroom will remain contemporary for years to come.
The second bedroom is dominated by a base colour of pure white, and has also been dressed up with colour in the bedding and floor rug much to the same effect seen in the first bedroom.
Differentiating the second bathroom to the first is a corresponding beige colour, as opposed to the grey of the larger bathroom. A completely transparent shower screen allows the small bathroom to feel larger and less condensed, enhanced with mirrors and the smart choice of white for the shower floor, giving a checker-type effect and an illusion of more space.
In much the same way as the glass shower screen, a glass balustrade for the stairs keeps light freely moving throughout the home, whilst unfinished timber stairs give the space an ethereal effect only attained by natural materials.
