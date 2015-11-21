A Back-to-Basics Home Renovation

Today on homify, we're to take a tour of a fantastic renovation project that's completely transformed an ageing apartment. Direct from one of our favourite Portuguese design firms, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda; a team of architects and interior designers have altered the home that was constricted in terms of both size and style.

Ignoring the constraints posed by the building, the team have designed a stunning modern décor that offers the owners a desirable lifestyle that meets their every need. By freeing itself from the existing condition the apartment has been reinvented in such a way that it is unrecognisable from its former self. Come and take a look…