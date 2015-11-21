A Back-to-Basics Home Renovation

Today on homify, we're to take a tour of a fantastic renovation project that's completely transformed an ageing apartment. Direct from one of our favourite Portuguese design firms, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda; a team of architects and interior designers have altered the home that was constricted in terms of both size and style.
Ignoring the constraints posed by the building, the team have designed a stunning modern décor that offers the owners a desirable lifestyle that meets their every need. By freeing itself from the existing condition the apartment has been reinvented in such a way that it is unrecognisable from its former self. Come and take a look…
This makes for a dark and uninspiring introduction to the home. The original kitchen is certainly not a place that anybody would want to spend their time improving their culinary skills. The space feels tight and overwhelming, with the clunky cabinets and fridge sticking out.
Given the limited freedom caused by the layout and shape of the apartment, the kitchen was reorganised as best as possible within the existing structure. As you can see, the new kitchen layout is far smarter and practical than before. Sleek white cabinets line the walls which house all the important appliances and kitchen utensils, ensuring the whole space feels clutter free and tidy. A high gloss finish helps to reflect all the available light, all while looking sleek and contemporary.
Before the renovation had begun, the owner feared the orientation of the apartment may cause the living space to remain dark and moody even after the best efforts of the design team. This is a valid concern considering the picture present in this image.
Well it seems that the design team has resolved the owners fears. Huge full height glazing and stark white paint has been used to great effect, with the whole space feeling tangibly bright. The shared living and dining space forms as the homes newly revived central hub. Despite the open plan nature of the room, there's a sense of intimacy and cosiness thanks to the clever choice and positioning of the furniture.
The owner wished to restore elements of the rooms past and give them a new modern outlook. The fireplace has been retained but has been reformed with a simple geometric shape, and now hosts an energy efficient wood burner.
The master bedroom was a truly uninviting space before the renovations begun. The age of the apartment is ever present here, with the whole room is in desperate need of change. A necessary design element that desperately needed to be addressed was the lack of natural light in the room—it's depressing to say the least.
Wow, what a change! It’s hard to believe that this is the same master bedroom we viewed before. Elegant and cosy, this is definitely a scene that we’d be happy to retire to after a busy day of work. We love in particular the leather headboard of the bed which brings a vintage touch to the space. Adding to the vintage appeal is the bedside table which was an item from the original bedroom.
Oh dear. The bathroom represents an era of interior design that we’d much rather forget. The god awful shade of red for the mosaic tiles epitomises some of the bad colour schemes of the 1960s and 70s—they simply had to go. There's not much else to say about the bathroom except that we hope to see everything gone in the following after pictures.
Thankfully, the ugly tiles are long gone. Replacing them is beautiful all-white scheme—the best possible measure to ensure this bathroom feels spacious and bright.The spatial layout of the bathroom, thanks to the renovation, has improved in leaps and bounds with the whole space having a superior modern appeal.
Overall, the architects have made the very best of and optimised this apartments space to the very best of their ability. For another inspiring renovation project be sure to click the following link: A Suburban Home With A Twist.