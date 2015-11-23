Lighting ideas that add WOW to your living room

When we endeavour to decorate our homes, lighting comes as an after though. But having adequate light in our homes is imperative. Especially when it comes to the living room, the house's nucleus of entertainment. It is the room where we let our minds loose and relax, where we bond and connect with friends and family. The significance of light in the living room goes beyond its functional role: it adds an aesthetic statement and augments the mood.
Have you ever noticed that under a dim light, the emotional intensity of important decisions is turned down? Science has actually delved that deep into the fabric of lighting to unravel the mystic skein surrounding it and discovered we are deeply affected by the way a room is lit up across the emotional spectrum.
In the day and age we live, the options to light up our living rooms are practically limitless. Are you convinced about the importance of lighting in the living room? Great!
Let’s see then cool lighting ideas for your living room.
A floor lamp can become a focal point of coolness in your living room. There are many benefits to this type of light. They are movable objects, giving you the choice to switch their position according to your mood. They can be used to brighten up dark spaces in your living room, highlighting their features and thus capturing your senses.
In the image above it is perfectly illustrated how a modern installation of a standing lamp curves its way upon the centre of the living room to bring the attention on the coffee table. What is important to remember about floor lamps is that the type of their lighting must blend harmoniously with the rest of the lights in the living room so as to make it feel welcoming.
If you wish to have a sense of luxury you can add a chandelier in your living room. These large decorative light fittings hanging from the ceiling can hold numerous bulbs, or even candles. It’s true that the pick of their fashion took hold a couple of centuries ago but who can deny their opulent sensation?
In the picture above, a Bohemian convoluted web of lights hangs despotically from the ceiling, illuminating the upscale living room adding to its ambience. A true work of art. With chandeliers you rarely require another source of light as their twinkling bulbs sparse enough illumination to highlight the entire room.
Floor lamps are not the only lighting ornaments that can highlight specific features of your living room. With white track beams you can put under the spotlight photos, posters, paintings or any other artefact. They can sculpture your living room by showcasing your extensive library with a strong white beam light across its contour.
You can see, in the image above, how a track of beams is directed at the contemporary colours schemes of the painting to highlight the best feature of the living room. With track beams, you can divert from the normative incandescent light bulbs and choose a bulb that will elevate the colours of your living room. They are truly an epitome of cool lighting!
For those fond of energy efficiency, the most cool eco-friendly way of illumination are LED lights. An interesting fact about LED bulbs is that their energy consumption is significantly less from incandescent bulbs, reaching up to 1/30th. As for their durability: 100.000 hours of lifespan.
They are truly cooler in every conceivable sense from normative bulbs. And we don’t mean just in appearance. They actually don’t heat up, hence limiting their role in the general heat of the living room. The image is a perfect example of how LED lights can be used to illuminate an ambient contemporary living room, with bulbs running on the sides and a flower shape in the middle of the ceiling. And of course, they can be dimmed to foster all moods!
The list for cool lighting, of course, must include the pendant. The quintessential purpose of a pendant lamp is to illuminate a specific area. If, for example, you have an open space living room that connects with the kitchen, pendants can be a cool way of zoning the two spaces. The most typical use of a pendant will be in a high ceiling room, as they tend to bring light closer to the fixtures.
But beyond their predestined task, pendants have become a form of sculptural objects. It is not unheard of being used mainly to please the senses, bringing a modern aesthetic to room. As with the picture above, the raindrop pendant hangs on the ceiling of the modern living room for a chic statement.
Finally, sustainability has become a recurrent theme for the past years when it comes to home décor. Thus, there is no better time to jump on the bandwagon and craft recycled lamps for a cool light in your living room. The possibilities are numerous and sometimes the end-result can be borderline genius. One can make use of long forgotten bottles to create wall lamps, make a table lamp out of an old cheese grater or use a pallet to craft an extraordinary floor lamp.
And have you ever wondered what to do with those unmatched socks? Well, as the image shows, create pendant lamps! It will only take a few hours of your time, some craftsmanship and imagination to turn unused material into cool lighting!
Proper light is essential for any home and when it comes to the living room it helps to keep a balance between its character and functions. Thus, we hope our suggestions assist you adding a sense of cool in your living room lighting.
