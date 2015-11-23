Lighting ideas that add WOW to your living room

When we endeavour to decorate our homes, lighting comes as an after though. But having adequate light in our homes is imperative. Especially when it comes to the living room, the house's nucleus of entertainment. It is the room where we let our minds loose and relax, where we bond and connect with friends and family. The significance of light in the living room goes beyond its functional role: it adds an aesthetic statement and augments the mood.

Have you ever noticed that under a dim light, the emotional intensity of important decisions is turned down? Science has actually delved that deep into the fabric of lighting to unravel the mystic skein surrounding it and discovered we are deeply affected by the way a room is lit up across the emotional spectrum.

In the day and age we live, the options to light up our living rooms are practically limitless. Are you convinced about the importance of lighting in the living room? Great!

Let’s see then cool lighting ideas for your living room.