The economically stylish 123 m² home

One important thing we've learned here at homify is that almost any home has the ability to surprise, excite and inspire us. The project we're to take a tour of today is certainly one of those homes. Nicknamed 'The Pocket Home', most who walk by would assume the interiors would be small and cramped. This is completely understandable considering the building exterior appears much like a cottage.

The interiors are in fact perfectly adapted to its petite size and feel spacious. The success of the project lies in the clever know-how of the professionals from FingerHaus. You’ll soon appreciate the firm's ingenious method of utilising space and their knack for creating fun, contemporary home design.

Scroll down to see how they did it!