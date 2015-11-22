The economically stylish 123 m² home

One important thing we've learned here at homify is that almost any home has the ability to surprise, excite and inspire us. The project we're to take a tour of today is certainly one of those homes. Nicknamed 'The Pocket Home', most who walk by would assume the interiors would be small and cramped. This is completely understandable considering the building exterior appears much like a cottage.
The interiors are in fact perfectly adapted to its petite size and feel spacious. The success of the project lies in the clever know-how of the professionals from FingerHaus. You’ll soon appreciate the firm's ingenious method of utilising space and their knack for creating fun, contemporary home design.
Scroll down to see how they did it!
Situated on the outskirts of a small village near rolling fields in rural Poland is where you'll find this charming new home. The form of the home appears much like other properties in the area, with a cottage-like appearance, however a clean, white render separates this home from its more traditional neighbours.
We'll admit, the home does appear to be very small, but we're intrigued to find out more…
The design of the outdoor spaces have been carefully crafted to optimise a sense of flow into the internal setting. Moving between internal and outdoor areas is made easy thanks to the sliding panel doors.
Landscaping has been well considered with many trees and smaller plants being planted close to the house, which in time will provide much needed shade and greenery to the garden.
The interior layout is a direct contrast to the small building exterior with its sprawling, spacious appearance. Bright, pale surfaces and plenty of glazing helps us feel as if we're inside a home of far more generous proportions.
Comfy couches, dramatic lighting and a soft rug underfoot are all combining to create a space that becomes the natural communal zone of the house.
Having taken a few steps further inside, we can see how the kitchen and dining area forms as the one complete space. The kitchen is perfectly sized for the available room and offers practicality and aesthetics in equal measure.
Two stools sit beside the island bench, which are perfect to ensure conversations remain flowing when guests come by. Overall, the whole space looks both fresh and comfortable, and is somewhere for all occasions.
Up the stairs is a nursery, which has become a genuine sanctuary for the family's newborn child and the parents. There is a clear thoughtfulness to the design with all the design aspects being arranged to make life easier for the parents.
Simple decorating touches such as the pink feature wall and the hanging baby animal toy above the cot helps the room feel intimate.
Next to the nursery is the master bedroom with attached en suite. It feels warm and cosy, and is arranged for parents to be able to spend time together during quieter times.
A modern touch is achieved with the choice of cream and white bedding covers which blend with the richer textures of the wooden flooring. Bathed in natural light, the large window and with the help of the white walls reflects the light all throughout the space.
The en suite continues the white scheme, providing the perfect backdrop for the owners design flair to be expressed. Balance and harmony has been achieved through small variations rather than bold contrasts.
If you focus upon the mirror you'll see that a striking impact has been created from the installed backing light that completely surrounds it. A simple but effective touch was gained by introducing a pair of pot plants, bring a sense of nature and greenery to the space.
