How to: Side return extensions

Fulham is a neighbourhood full of beautiful terrace homes, lining the peaceful and quiet streets of this wonderful pocket of London. The exterior façade is emblematic of the quintessential townhouse for the modern city family, and thanks to contractors MDSX, it now has an interior to match. The 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom property has been totally refurbished internally, including a new kitchen and new walls and floors throughout, and now also lays claim to a side return extension. We have covered this type of common extension a lot recently, as they become more popular, and home owners begin to see the potential held in extending into this now redundant part of the home. To see what we mean, check out this perfect example of how to do a side return extension.
Wander the many quiet residential streets of Fulham and you are sure to come across numerous homes that look very similar to this. The once red brick terrace home and its neighbour have been modernised with a coat of fresh white paint, updating the exterior whilst retaining the spirit of this style of home.
The grandeur of the street-facing façade continues on the inside, with a mix of modern furnishings and decorations, all with a classic touch. The original ceilings remain, as does the open fire place. Dressing up the room is new flooring and walls, and respectful furnishings that aim to add a contemporary feel to the home, without taking away from the history it holds.
Small and elegant chandeliers feature in both the downstairs living spaces, while indirect lighting that is bang on trend complements the more classic decorative lights. Hanging confidently as a focal point in the room is the large luminous mirror, enveloped in an equally as bold chrome frame.
Here we see the rear living spaces of the downstairs, which is home to the open plan kitchen and dining areas. Notice the new skylights to the left; these mark out the new side return extension. As home owners look to utilise every square inch of their properties, this type of extension can greatly increase the size of your home, and are one of the best ways to add value to a terraced house. The elongated kitchen island makes a clear division of the two uses of the open plan space, whilst still retaining a connection between the kitchen and dining area.
Upstairs in the main bedroom a similar palette to downstairs can be seen; royal notes of white, grey and cream, again lit up by the soft light of a chandelier. The wall behind the bed head has been made a feature of, although not in the same way as many feature falls. An intricate pattern adds texture to the room, without drawing too much attention to itself.
Move out of the kitchen and you will be greeted with this; a sizeable garden that almost seems too big to be part of any home in London. Opting to leave out garden beds or any kind of fancy landscaping, this outdoor area is the ideal place for the children of this family to play and develop their skills, without destroying any plants!
Curious to find out more about side return extensions? We recommend this side return extension project in Chelsea.