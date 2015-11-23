The House With Two Lives

They say life imitates art and art imitates life. Well, the restoration project we present to you today seems to validate this expression, with life imitating the Greek mythology symbol of the Phoenix. For those who are unaware, the Phoenix was an exuberant bird of red and gold feathers, which was reborn from its own ashes as an eternal symbol of hope. Much like the myth, a beautiful modern home rose from the crumbling ruins…

Situated in rural Majones in northern Spain, this restoration project by DMP Architecture Studio, saw a modern and sophisticated home raised from the ruins of an old workers cottage. By making use of the ruined structure, the new home provides a link between the past and the present.