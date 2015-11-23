The House With Two Lives

They say life imitates art and art imitates life. Well, the restoration project we present to you today seems to validate this expression, with life imitating the Greek mythology symbol of the Phoenix. For those who are unaware, the Phoenix was an exuberant bird of red and gold feathers, which was reborn from its own ashes as an eternal symbol of hope. Much like the myth, a beautiful modern home rose from the crumbling ruins…
Situated in rural Majones in northern Spain, this restoration project by DMP Architecture Studio, saw a modern and sophisticated home raised from the ruins of an old workers cottage. By making use of the ruined structure, the new home provides a link between the past and the present.
Seemingly rising from the ruins is a beautiful stone house. What was once no more than a pile of stones has been respectfully rebuilt to become a modern domain. The ruins had held sentimental value to the owners since they found them some years ago so it was always important that the existing structure was built out of respect of history. The architects were faced with the challenge of finding a way to create a modern home without compromising the existing structure. With this in mind, the design appears to have perfectly balanced the past and present.
Here's an image of the home before any works had been undertaken. At this stage there really was nothing more than partially standing stone walls that had once been a humble cottage decades ago. Few could have dreamt that a home could possibly be salvaged from the ruins considering how extensive the damage was, but the clever minds behind the project knew there was potential…
Internally, we see a wonderful example of a home that is filled with modern amenities. A huge communal zone is forms as the heart of the home and is comprised of areas for living, dining and cooking. A monochrome scheme has been employed to highlight the angular and shape form of the space. You’ll notice at the end of the room a wall of glazing which allows the setting to feel warm and bright during the day.
If we face the other direction, we are able to appreciate the open plan nature of the communal zone. We love how the monochrome scheme and the warm wooden floorboards combine to create a modern, yet homely space. There is definitely a sense of intimacy thanks to the unique choice of furniture and clever division of furniture.
Stepping inside the kitchen, we see a rather unconventional colour combination for the island benchtop. The sharp white and bold deep red combine together beautifully and helps to pronounce a modern kitchen appeal. Kitchen islands are at the height of popularity since they can be designed for a number of different experiences.
In the master bedroom a grand king size bed takes centre stage, being complimented by contemporary covers. A multi-coloured throw blanket brings life and energy to the room, as well as helping to share the home owners knack for interior design. You’ll no doubt have noticed the beautiful locally made artwork that hangs above the bed. We welcome you to admire how the combination of wood and metal fit so naturally within the décor.
Here we see a glass door which can be easily opened up to allow for a smooth transition between the bedroom and a private courtyard. No matter what time of day, nature can enter the home and help control the internal temperate. Better yet, the owners can spend time in the historical stone-bordered courtyard that's completely unique to this home.
