Sorry Roof Terrace Becomes a Sky Paradise

Imagine having your very own private, tropical rooftop terrace that's elevated above everyone else in the city. While people below you are rushing to get to work through the noisy and crowded streets, you can sit relax and enjoy paradise. Sounds like a far-fetched dream doesn't it?

Well, for one lucky couple their dream of owning their very own tropical inspired roof top garden was made a reality. Their ugly and underutilised terrace has been completely transformed by a talented team from A2Office. They have somehow managed to create a tropical paradise above the city, allowing their clients to escape the concrete jungle of inner city living.

