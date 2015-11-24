Sorry Roof Terrace Becomes a Sky Paradise

Imagine having your very own private, tropical rooftop terrace that's elevated above everyone else in the city. While people below you are rushing to get to work through the noisy and crowded streets, you can sit relax and enjoy paradise. Sounds like a far-fetched dream doesn't it?
Well, for one lucky couple their dream of owning their very own tropical inspired roof top garden was made a reality. Their ugly and underutilised terrace has been completely transformed by a talented team from A2Office. They have somehow managed to create a tropical paradise above the city, allowing their clients to escape the concrete jungle of inner city living.
Scroll down to see how it all happened!
This is a picture of the rooftop terrace before any of the works had begun, and we must say; it makes for a very sad and unappealing place to be. Harsh materials of concrete, plastic sheets, and tiles frame the space, creating a feeling of being completely enclosed in coldness and ugliness. There's no furniture up here, which is unsurprising really since nobody would want to spend any time here.
Turning around, we see the gloominess continues. There's not much to say about this space except that there's certainly plenty of room to work with. Fortunately, A2Office were given the freedom to change the terrace without any limitations. All their clients wished for was a tropical inspired design that would become a sanctuary where they could spend quality time together with family and friends.
What an improvement! Drawing inspiration from South-East Asia, the terrace appears much like a tropical island paradise, creating the ultimate spot for the owners to enjoy the sun. We are big fans of the choice of timber and bamboo borders that have replaced the concrete walls. The natural materials not only look beautiful, but provide ample privacy from prying eyes.
A problem of inner city life is the lack of greenery and nature. That's no longer the case here with planter boxes incorporated into the design. Planter boxes such as these are great for people who are short on space but want to add greenery to their lives.
What better way to enjoy the warm weather than lounging around on these comfy outdoor couches? Perhaps with a good book in hand, these couches can be enjoyed in solitude, or can be utilised as a place for friends to gather around for social occasions. Being completely weatherproof means that these couches don't need to be moved at all, and will in fact last for years in even the harshest of climates.
As you can see, a variety of outdoor furniture has been chosen so that anybody can find a spot that suits them. A bistro table and chair combo, beanbags, a hanging pod and couches provide more than enough options for those wanting to hang out. Notice how the colourful patterned pillows help to bring personality and flair to the space.
Introducing nature to a terrace has helped make a big difference on the terrace. Captured is a close-up image of the plants chosen for the timber planter boxes. These are a variety of plant that thrives in harsh conditions, making them a great choice for those who don't have the time for gardening. Overtime the plants will grow to help create a setting that is lush and natural.
Lighting can really establish an ambiance of an outdoor area. We can see the experts have chosen to place lamps strategically on the terrace, ensuring the space is always bright even when the sun has set.
Overall, this terrace transformation shows that even when surrounded by a harsh urban environment, a beautiful tropical paradise can be created with the right know how. It's a fantastic setting for the owners who can feel as if they're miles away from the city in their own tranquil paradise.
