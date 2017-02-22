Remodelling a British end terrace

Today on homify 360°, we take a sneak peek at a recently remodelled house in London by AU Architects. This space saw the introduction of not only a sleek new style, but also lots of natural light, volume and a visual connection between the new spaces and the existing ones.
The brief of the clients stipulated a greater and more free-flowing accommodation for their family home – a simplistic design that, although providing complete functionality, would still ensure an underlining feeling of warmth and charm. Visual connectivity between interior rooms and exterior spaces was also a must-have.
Let’s see what the professionals accomplished…
Fortunately, the back garden provided a rather spacious layout, for it is here where the experts decided to open the house up to the exteriors.
Today, these homeowners get to enjoy a splendid view of their perfectly crafted back garden, which also doubles up as an al fresco socialising space and picnic area.
The combination of glass, steel, wood and tile ensures a most modern space which looks sophisticated yet feels warm and homey.
And seeing as this is a family home, adequate space had to be ensured for this extension, not only for the kitchen cabinetry, but also in terms of legroom.
Seeing as open-plan layouts are the norm in today’s modern era, it was decided to combine the kitchen with the dining area.
However, in order to have the end result still feel charming and inviting, a supreme combination of eye-catching colours, delightful décor touches and soft fabrics were included in the final design, ensuring that this new space is perfectly fit for a tight-knit family.
In addition, the use of large skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows/glass doors ensure a decent filtering of light indoors.
An open-riser timber staircase takes us either up towards the front entrance, or down towards the basement, which saw an old space being transformed into a playroom for the little ones.
This was part of the reason why an open-plan layout and more light were requested, seeing as the amount of natural light that filters indoors can now be adequately shared between kitchen, dining area and (to some extent) the basement/playing room.
If you have the space, then we firmly suggest making use of it in a practical way, like turning it into a guest bedroom, a home office, or a kids’ playroom, as seen here.
