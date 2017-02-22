Remodelling a British end terrace

Today on homify 360°, we take a sneak peek at a recently remodelled house in London by AU Architects. This space saw the introduction of not only a sleek new style, but also lots of natural light, volume and a visual connection between the new spaces and the existing ones.

The brief of the clients stipulated a greater and more free-flowing accommodation for their family home – a simplistic design that, although providing complete functionality, would still ensure an underlining feeling of warmth and charm. Visual connectivity between interior rooms and exterior spaces was also a must-have.

Let’s see what the professionals accomplished…