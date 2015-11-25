The Beautiful Secret Home in the Forest

Discover this amazing secret cabin in the woods designed and built by pioneering timber construction specialists from Norma. Situated amongst untouched nature, the cabin provides a beautiful and exclusive escape for a professional couple. The couple had always desired an escape from their busy lives in the city, so what better way than a cabin in the woods where company is kept by invited guests?
There’s just so much to love about the design of the cabin which appears to nestle amongst the landscape so naturally. Better yet, the interiors are outstandingly cosy and modern, ensuring that those inside have all the practicality and comfort as desired in a modern domain. You'll be amazed by the cabin in the woods, but don't take our word for it; scroll down to see for yourself!
At first glance, we can recognise the design reflects a typical log cabin, yet we can detect a touch of modernity through choice of timber and finish. We love how the timber panels have been laid both horizontally and vertically which gives the structure a unique appearance via pattern.
Not much is given away in this picture since the cabin is completely windowless at the front exterior, so it is inevitable for one to wonder what hides inside. However first, let's check out how the project began.
From this image you can see that the location for the cabin is in a completely isolated spot really is situated in the middle in the woodlands. There's nothing but remnant vegetation and wildlife to keep people company here. For this reason, it was always important for the cabin to be built sustainably and with the up-most respect for the natural environment.
Here is an image of the shell of the cabin during the construction stage. Even at this stage the cabin looks amazing amongst the greenery of the trees. Thankfully, the couple didn't need to wait long for their cabin to be built since Norma are renown for the fast construction process.
Now completed, we can see how the cabin has a strong connection to its surrounds, thanks to a design that's an ensures a connection between form and nature. The natural appearance of the timber helps the cabin settle so easily in its position with the structure acting as a natural addition to the woodlands. We simply must see inside.
At one end of the cabin we find ourselves within a bedroom. You would have noticed straight away that the timber cladding as seen on the exterior has been continued inside to great effect. The entirety of the floors, walls and the ceiling have been clad in timber, and is completely memorising. Here, the décor is deeply sentimental, with the owner furnishing the bedroom in a way that was guided by their love of simple, homely items.
It’s difficult not to be impressed by the en-suite's clean and functional appearance, where everything looks to be perfect positioned and organised. The washing surfaces and ceramic basin pronounce themselves amongst the timber cladding thanks to their glossy white finish.
Despite its smaller size, all the everyday functions can be undertaken effortlessly inside the kitchen with every inch of space being considered in the layout. All appliances and working spaces have been smartly against one wall. We love the streamlined ceramic finish of the working surfaces that provide the kitchen with such a modern aesthetic.
All in all, this cabin manages to provide the lucky owners with everything that they would need to live happily in isolation. Who could have believed that it could be done with such minimal floorspace?
