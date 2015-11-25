The Beautiful Secret Home in the Forest

Discover this amazing secret cabin in the woods designed and built by pioneering timber construction specialists from Norma. Situated amongst untouched nature, the cabin provides a beautiful and exclusive escape for a professional couple. The couple had always desired an escape from their busy lives in the city, so what better way than a cabin in the woods where company is kept by invited guests?

There’s just so much to love about the design of the cabin which appears to nestle amongst the landscape so naturally. Better yet, the interiors are outstandingly cosy and modern, ensuring that those inside have all the practicality and comfort as desired in a modern domain. You'll be amazed by the cabin in the woods, but don't take our word for it; scroll down to see for yourself!