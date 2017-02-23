Renovating a neglected garden

Not all people realise the potential (or commitment) that comes with a garden. Yes, it can flaunt quite the striking look with colourful flowers, beautiful garden paths and perhaps even a water feature or two, but then some maintenance is definitely in store.
Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we take a look at a garden that, like so many others, became a neglected space with overgrown grass, mould and weeds – until a professional gardening team took control of the situation.
Let’s see what they achieved – and hopefully it can inspire someone out there to do the same to their neglected garden.
Nobody will be blamed for judging this overgrown garden as “spooky”. It seems to present quite a lot of potential in terms of space and privacy (look at those timber fences), and there’s even a brick path ready to take us on a stroll.
But like we said, regular maintenance goes hand in hand with a beautiful garden space – which this is, unfortunately, not.
Now why would anyone want to ruin a perfectly acceptable house such as this by neglecting its rear side?
The house presents fantastic glass doors through which the inhabitants can enjoy a beautiful garden view – if they had one!
Can this really be the same garden? Hard to believe, but yes – this is what hard work and commitment can achieve in even the direst of situations.
A myriad of changes occurred here, including the transformation of the uneven terrain into a level landscape. And the dingy old brick road was also replaced by a more modern timber-clad version.
And finally: some fresh lushness can now thrive in here thanks to the new plants!
It would seem the creativity of the professionals in charge reached out and took control of the terrace as well, for this new space now flaunts stone-clad flooring which looks clean and proper – and most ideal for some exterior relaxation.
Finally those grand glass doors can be swung open to enjoy a touch of Mother Nature’s handiwork!
Now this is a touch which we really like: a timber bench in the garden where we can have a sit-down with a few friends during the next get-together – or simply grab a good book and retreat to by ourselves.
Gardening touches on all sides ensure that this outdoor seating space still has the necessary freshness. And yes, it would seem that even the old wooden fence got a makeover, as it now sports a warmer and more charming look compared to before.
Just because that garden provides some decadent beauty by day does not mean it needs to vanish as soon as the sun does. That’s why outdoor lighting fixtures were invented, so we can continue to enjoy the garden long after dusk.
And we are just too crazy about these specific lights which cast a warm, inviting glow on the timber surfaces of this delectable new garden space.
So much potential indeed! Now, let’s see how to go about: Creating your own Japanese garden.