Renovating a neglected garden

Not all people realise the potential (or commitment) that comes with a garden. Yes, it can flaunt quite the striking look with colourful flowers, beautiful garden paths and perhaps even a water feature or two, but then some maintenance is definitely in store.

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we take a look at a garden that, like so many others, became a neglected space with overgrown grass, mould and weeds – until a professional gardening team took control of the situation.

Let’s see what they achieved – and hopefully it can inspire someone out there to do the same to their neglected garden.