​Modern Hampshire kitchen renovation

We all know how important it is to keep the heart of the home in tip-top shape: practical layout, ample working space, adequate legroom for moving, a decent commitment to storage, plus a beautiful design which will make you want to spend time in it; quite a tall order for any kitchen, agreed?

Well, for professional kitchen planners Eco German Kitchens in Winchester it’s not – it’s simply another day doing what they do best, which is conjure up dream (and practical) bespoke kitchens for clients.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of their culinary corner creations in Hampshire that was finished off with a gloss lacquer to put some extra shine in its style. The total price for this design? £20,000.

And was it worth it? You be the judge…