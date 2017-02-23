​Modern Hampshire kitchen renovation

We all know how important it is to keep the heart of the home in tip-top shape: practical layout, ample working space, adequate legroom for moving, a decent commitment to storage, plus a beautiful design which will make you want to spend time in it; quite a tall order for any kitchen, agreed?
Well, for professional kitchen planners Eco German Kitchens in Winchester it’s not – it’s simply another day doing what they do best, which is conjure up dream (and practical) bespoke kitchens for clients.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of their culinary corner creations in Hampshire that was finished off with a gloss lacquer to put some extra shine in its style. The total price for this design? £20,000.
And was it worth it? You be the judge…
Seeing as the size of this kitchen is not the largest ever created, it was wisely decided to go with a light colour scheme to add some more visual space.
Thus, we have a beautiful monochrome palette with stone greys and cloud whites to form a lovely backdrop while we cook and bake in here.
But of course it’s about so much more than looking pretty; this wonderful design also features hidden storage solutions (with cabinetry reaching very nearly all the way to the ceiling), lots of worktop space for prepping, and top-of-the-range appliances to assist any cook with any culinary task.
To add to the kitchen’s functionality factor (and pepper it with a bit of colour), small appliances and other kitchen goodies adorn the worktop surfaces. Note, however, that these are not enough to result in a cluttered look.
And, of course, what would a kitchen be without decent lighting? Both artificial- and natural glows help add some prime illumination to the space, with various lighting sources installed to ensure that there’s not a hint of a gloomy corner anywhere. After all, we’re working with sharp objects in here!
Right next to the kitchen’s U-shaped layout we find the little dining area, decked out in the same monochrome hues and sharing the same natural light that’s streaming in through the glass doors and windows.
This picture-perfect layout is ideal for the cook who loves to have his/her guests nearby while finalising the last touches on that dinner-party meal. And what is more enticing than sitting comfortably at the dining table (transparent material, to add to the visual spaciousness) and catching a whiff of those delicious scents drifting in from the adjoining kitchen?
Of course you don’t have to position your dining room next to your kitchen. However, there are some: Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid.