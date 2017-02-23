​A luxury thatched-roof home

Part of the excitement of our homify 360° discoveries is getting to see the beautiful locations in which these structures are built. Some are located on beaches, others in dense forests, and others get a superb view of a glittering cityscape.
Today’s discovery treats us to a lush and fresh rural location with a vast lawn, beautiful garden and high-rise trees in the background. Located in Overijssel, the Netherlands, this house is all about escaping the rush of the city and retreating to a more relaxed and tranquil setting.
Oh, and did we mention that the house is also something to boast about? It has a double-storey volume, a thatched roof, a wonderfully rustic design style… well, to find out more about this precious structure and its picturesque location, scroll on!
It’s not often we begin our discovery at the back of the house, but this particular one just flaunts such a stunning and serene back yard we couldn’t wait any longer.
Just look at that amazing roof, which is certainly the star attraction here – or at least one of them. The dormer windows, the high-rise chimney, the monochrome colour scheme.. all the details here serve to visually enhance this rustic-style house most charmingly.
Part of the beauty of the back garden is that tremendous terrace, which is big enough for both an exterior dining- and seating area.
Flaunting a subtle and clean layout thanks to the light-toned stone tiles, the terrace is enhanced deliciously via garden touches which seem to shoot straight up through the stone flooring – all adding to the freshness of the picturesque location, of course.
Notice the supreme style contrast achieved by adding modern dormer windows to the rustic thatched roof – not only to add more natural lighting to the indoors, but also to ensure a visually pleasing touch for the house’s exterior look.
Now this is a truly tremendous way to welcome guests in style – with an arched roof, double doors, a porch underneath an overhang, and a touch of lighting and potted plants for visual stimulation.
Before we depart, we just had to take one last look at the back garden – and to see how vast it really is. The beautiful terrace we’ve seen turns into a fresh and huge lawn, which then becomes a wooded area that forms part and parcel of the garden, albeit on a more dense level.
But even here one gets the opportunity (and invitation) to lounge in style, with some wooden loungers in the shade in front of a beautiful duck pond – with a view of that amazing house in the background, of course.
