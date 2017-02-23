​A luxury thatched-roof home

Part of the excitement of our homify 360° discoveries is getting to see the beautiful locations in which these structures are built. Some are located on beaches, others in dense forests, and others get a superb view of a glittering cityscape.

Today’s discovery treats us to a lush and fresh rural location with a vast lawn, beautiful garden and high-rise trees in the background. Located in Overijssel, the Netherlands, this house is all about escaping the rush of the city and retreating to a more relaxed and tranquil setting.

Oh, and did we mention that the house is also something to boast about? It has a double-storey volume, a thatched roof, a wonderfully rustic design style… well, to find out more about this precious structure and its picturesque location, scroll on!