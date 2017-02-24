Common kitchen design problems

When it comes to planning a kitchen, a lot of designers have to deal with the same batch of complaints from clients moaning about all the things that’s wrong with their kitchens or features that frustrate them. However, a lot of these recurring problems (and the resulting complaints) are because those kitchens were not designed with the owners’ needs in mind – which is also often the case with inherited kitchens.

Hiring a good designer means you’ll get asked a bunch of questions, like how you live in your home, how your lifestyle affects your cooking schedule, etc. Thus, before you reach out to a professional kitchen planner to help you conjure up your dream cooking space, get a head start on having your answers ready by having a look at the most common design problems faced by others.