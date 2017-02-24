Old Hampshire house gets a ​modern extension

Architectural firm Adam Knibb Architects, located in Winchester, was approached with the task of putting together a contemporary extension for a Grade II Listed House in Alresford. The original structure, known as ‘Hurdle House’, has a long history within the village, having been part of the original sheep fairs all the way back in 1792.
The main aim of the extension was to provide a contemporary addition to the house which would still maintain respect for the original barn – a rather challenging project. After all, wouldn’t you perceive the job of including a modern add-on to a historic structure (older than 200 years) quite daunting?
Let’s see how the professionals, armed with a £250,000 budget, fared…
The experts decided to include the extension into the surrounding nature, providing a fresh batch of natural light for the house while harnessing the sublime views of the dense gardens at the back of the original structure.
Vertical timber cladding was opted for in order to mimic the surrounding trees, plus provide a contrasting contemporary touch to the existing building, clearly showing that this new addition is ‘architecture of this time’.
And what was included on the inside of the new extension? A kitchen, dining area and casual seating space in an open-plan layout, as well as a utility/WC and study attached.
Here we get to see how the open-plan design basks in an abundance of natural light and garden views which flow inside thanks to the generous floor-to-ceiling glass doors.
Notice the minimalist style when it comes to the interior furnishings and décor, ensuring a clean and crisp space while also allowing the exterior landscape to fulfil the task of decorations by streaming indoors via the windows and glass doors.
Almost like wall art that keeps changing due to the moving sun and shifting seasons – how delightfully otherworldly!
Working with the Winchester Conservation department, it was agreed that the original rear bay window could be removed to provide the linking element to the extension. And it is indeed right here where a frameless glass link was added to touch the existing building lightly and connect the old to the new.
With this perspective, it is almost like looking back in time, staring at a more traditional and vintage space and style while being surrounded by contemporary furnishings and décor.
Thanks to large glazed surfaces, the natural surroundings of the property are visible as one crosses over from the old space into the new one (and vice versa). Notice the unique contrast achieved by having the exposed brick surfaces almost meet up with the vertical timber cladding.
Definitely an eye-catching extension that is not only about functionality (i.e. more space), but also places a great deal of importance on style and visual appeal!
