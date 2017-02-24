Old Hampshire house gets a ​modern extension

Architectural firm Adam Knibb Architects, located in Winchester, was approached with the task of putting together a contemporary extension for a Grade II Listed House in Alresford. The original structure, known as ‘Hurdle House’, has a long history within the village, having been part of the original sheep fairs all the way back in 1792.

The main aim of the extension was to provide a contemporary addition to the house which would still maintain respect for the original barn – a rather challenging project. After all, wouldn’t you perceive the job of including a modern add-on to a historic structure (older than 200 years) quite daunting?

Let’s see how the professionals, armed with a £250,000 budget, fared…