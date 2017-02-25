Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy bathroom cleaning tips

homify Classic style bathroom
Cleaning the bathroom is nobody's favourite household chore, but if we gave you a host of tips that would make it far easier and simpler to keep on top of things, wouldn't that be helpful? 

Well, that's exactly what we're going to do today! Ask any professional cleaner and they'll tell you that maintaining a sanitary and sparking bathroom is key to a healthy home. However, if you don't want to spend countless hours scrubbing and bleaching, we've come up with some simple techniques that will leave you with a stunning space that's always ready to use. 

Take a look and see if we can take the chore out of bathroom cleaning for you!

1. Clean your shower curtain in an instant

Did you know you can simply bundle up your shower curtain and pop it through a hot wash in your washing machine? Well you can and it will prevent sludgy slime and mildew building up on the bottom of it. 

How simple is that?

2. Pour chlorine-based bleach into the toilet and forget about it

When it comes to cleaning, we like anything we can pour and walk away from, so make sure you select a chlorine-based bleach product for your toilet bowl and you can simply pour it in and forget about it.

The longer it sits there, the more it will keep your toilet fresh and clean, but don't forget to open a window and pop the seat down or the fumes can get a bit much!

3. Make some simple toilet tabs

Toilet cleaning products seem to be some of the most expensive out there, but you can easily make your own. 

Fizzing toilet tablets can be made from baking soda, citric acid and a little washing up-liquid, combined and packed into an old ice cube tray. Just pop a tab in your bowl and leave it to work its magic.

4. Don't forget your toothbrush

Your toothbrush holder will always be prone to dirt and grime as water and toothpaste residue will slide into the bottom of it as your toothbrushes dry. 

Be sure to give it a good rinse out once a week and it won't ever be an issue. Oh, and don't forget to change your actual toothbrush every couple of months. Hang onto your old ones though as they're great for cleaning!

5. Mop the floor once a week

Every bathroom floor, regardless of material, is prone to mildew as it will often be wet. 

Don't let spores develop by committing to weekly mopping with a proper antibacterial floor product and give everyone some warning so they don't walk all over a wet floor.

6. Rinse after you scrub to avoid residue

While you might think some unscrubbed soap residue is nothing to worry about because it's inherently clean, you'd be wrong.

Dirt will be attracted to sticky patches of soap and become harder to clean, so always give your bathroom a proper rinse after you've cleaned.

7. Give your sink a deep clean once a week

We don't want to get too personal, but your sink is a key location for faecal contamination. Yup, you read that right! 

Particles in the air will collate in your sink, meaning that even if you wash your hands, they still might not be as clean as you'd like. Use bleach to give your sink a good once over every week and you'll never have to worry about it.

8. Prevent bathtub drain odours

Have you ever noticed that your bathtub drain sometimes has a funky smell? It doesn't matter how many Lush bath bombs and scented bubble bath products you use, a slow drain will always smell a bit off. 

Combat this by pouring a cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by a cup of white vinegar. Problem solved!

9. Get in there with your grout

Remember we told you to save your old toothbrushes? Well, this is why! 

Your bathroom grout can quickly become overrun with mildew if you don't give it some attention. So, once a month, dip an old toothbrush into some bleach and some baking soda, then get in there and scrub the tracks.

10. Wipe everything once a week

Don't just focus on your bathroom suite items as a properly clean space needs to have all the surfaces attended to. 

Pay attention to the top of your toilet cistern, window sills and countertops as this is where dust will naturally settle and go unnoticed.

11. Try something more natural

 If you're an eco-warrior at heart, you might not like the idea of using harsh chemical-based cleaning products.

In which case, grab some thyme and eucalyptus essential oils. They help to freshen drains, clean suite pieces and even prevent nasty mildew from growing. As an added bonus, they smell wonderful!

12. Don't forget about mats and wooden drying stands

Fabric bath mats and their wooden counterparts are so easy to overlook when you're embarking on a cleaning mission, but you can't afford to keep forgetting about them.

Fabric mats can be popped in the washing machine along with your shower curtain, and wooden versions need a good scrub to make sure no bacteria is being allowed to grow.

What other bathroom cleaning tricks do you know?

