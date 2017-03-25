Quick and easy DIY renovations

If you're in the mood to make a few small home improvements but don't want to call in the professionals, take a look at some of the simplest yet most effective upgrades we've come across here at homify.

Each of these ideas has come directly from talented interior designers who appreciate the value of small but impactful decorating ideas. The best part of all is that you can be a total DIY novice and still get to grips with all of them.

From little living room changes to gorgeous garden ideas, we have something for everyone, so grab your tool kit and let's get creative!