Quick and easy DIY renovations

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
If you're in the mood to make a few small home improvements but don't want to call in the professionals, take a look at some of the simplest yet most effective upgrades we've come across here at homify.

Each of these ideas has come directly from talented interior designers who appreciate the value of small but impactful decorating ideas. The best part of all is that you can be a total DIY novice and still get to grips with all of them. 

From little living room changes to gorgeous garden ideas, we have something for everyone, so grab your tool kit and let's get creative!

1. A little décor goes a long way

Apartamento MR — Bairro das Colónias, Lisboa, FMO ARCHITECTURE
Before we start with any proper DIY ideas, let's take a moment to acknowledge how much of an impact a little decorating can have. 

If you're working with a blank canvas, simply move your furniture around and look at which layout makes the best of the space. From there, you might realise all you need is a new lamp or a few pictures on the wall and who can't knock in a nail or two?

2. Bring those walls to life

Wandboard Europaletten Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt
Blank walls might make you think you need to start collecting art or embracing some bold wallpaper, but the simplest solutions are often the best, so why not start with some minimalist shelving? 

You could get extra crafty and make some from upcycled pallets, as seen here.

3. Get funky with your outdated furniture

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards
This is a project that lots of novice DIYers start with, so you'd be in good company if you decided to give upcycling a go.

Take an outdated and uninteresting pieces of furniture and give it a new paint job and some funkier handles. You'll be shocked at what a difference it makes and friends and family will ask where you bought your fabulous new item from!

4. Think outside the box

Melody, Home Concept
If you're keen to inject some really unusual style into your home, you could look to nature for some inspiration. 

If you stumble across a fallen branch, why not take it home, dry it out and use it as a fabulous towel rail? Let's be honest, not everyone will think to do something so creative and it won't take any effort on your part.

5. Grow something useful

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
To give your cooking a little more oomph, why not think about mounting some crate planters on a garden wall and growing your own herbs? 

Not only will they taste fantastic, they'll perk up a boring garden space and usually don't need much ongoing care.

For more brilliant DIY ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap and easy DIY garden projects.

​How to personalise your home via colours
Which of these ideas will you try?

