Garden makeover by landscape designers

Is there anything sadder than a beautiful home that's left to fend for itself in a garden wasteland? While you'll be able to appreciate the gorgeous design of the house, the barren outdoor area will always have a negative impact, which is precisely what we're going to show you today.
It's not all doom and gloom though, as what was once an unloved and ignored garden has been transformed by a team of talented landscape designers, to offer a family-friendly space that simply oozes charm and natural beauty.
If you've been thinking about making your garden a little bit more special, let us show you what a huge impact a well thought out design can have!
We did warn you there was nothing much to see here and we weren't lying.
A beautiful family home is being overshadowed by the lack of greenery in the surrounding garden. One serious rain storm could turn this whole area into a disaster!
With some luscious turf, natural grasses and pretty hedgerows in place, this house has been transformed into a gorgeous rural cottage.
The semi-wild nature of the space really works with the aesthetic of the house, creating a dialogue that speaks of happy family barbecues and summer parties.
It's interesting to see that this house has been designed and built to include pretty perimeter terraces, yet nothing has been done to make them more pretty or inviting.
Yes, this might just be a side track to the rear garden but it could still be more appealing!
Well, this looks so much better!
What a difference some pretty and delicate grasses have made. As they mature, these plants will become wonderfully thick and almost tropical, making this access path look stunning and a more appropriate lead up to the (now) lovely rear garden.
It never ceases to amaze us just how effective turf is in totally overhauling a garden and this is living proof.
Long, gorgeous swathes of bright green grass have made the entire space look as though it has been carpeted. And once the borders mature, this will be an absolutely wonderful space, bustling with life, which can be enjoyed from the al fresco dining terrace.
We all know children love a big garden to play in and we think that was the chief motivation for this simple yet effective garden transformation.
A lovely uninterrupted lawn, sapling trees and pretty borders will all bed in over time to become a wonderful family-friendly area. What a glorious revamp!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern ideas for British gardens.