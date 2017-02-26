Garden makeover by landscape designers

Is there anything sadder than a beautiful home that's left to fend for itself in a garden wasteland? While you'll be able to appreciate the gorgeous design of the house, the barren outdoor area will always have a negative impact, which is precisely what we're going to show you today.

It's not all doom and gloom though, as what was once an unloved and ignored garden has been transformed by a team of talented landscape designers, to offer a family-friendly space that simply oozes charm and natural beauty.

If you've been thinking about making your garden a little bit more special, let us show you what a huge impact a well thought out design can have!