A cosy Cotswold country kitchen

You haven't seen a country kitchen until you've seen this country kitchen! Filled to the brim with innovative ideas, unusual touches and just enough traditional motifs to keep the overall look undeniably oldy-worldy, this Cotswold cottage kitchen is something you have to see to believe.

We can only imagine how much fun the kitchen planners had creating this unique and tailored design, and the joyful result is undeniable.

We don't want to give too much away because the pictures speak for themselves, however, we will say that if you've always wanted a sliding library ladder in your home but thought you had nowhere to put one, you simply must read on…