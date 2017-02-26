Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A cosy Cotswold country kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Country style kitchen Glass Blue
Loading admin actions …

You haven't seen a country kitchen until you've seen this country kitchen! Filled to the brim with innovative ideas, unusual touches and just enough traditional motifs to keep the overall look undeniably oldy-worldy, this Cotswold cottage kitchen is something you have to see to believe. 

We can only imagine how much fun the kitchen planners had creating this unique and tailored design, and the joyful result is undeniable. 

We don't want to give too much away because the pictures speak for themselves, however, we will say that if you've always wanted a sliding library ladder in your home but thought you had nowhere to put one, you simply must read on…

A country-style dream

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Country style kitchen Glass Blue ladder,glassed units,led,everhot,blue,white
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

What did we tell you? Is this, or is this not, a truly stunning kitchen, filled with country styling and rustic touches? 

The powder blue cabinets are glorious, offering soft contrast to the heavy-duty black range cooker. And with natural wood countertops, a vintage drying rack and gorgeous retro features abound, it's almost too much to take in! 

We know you see that amazing library ladder as well. Don't worry, we're coming to that…

Putting the fun back into functional

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

Admit it, you've fancied a sliding library ladder at some point, haven't you? Well, this kitchen goes to show you don't need a room full of books to be able to justify one.

With super high ceilings, high-level cabinets have been installed to get the maximum storage potential out of the room, meaning you need a ladder to reach them. 

Sliding gracefully along a polished chrome rail, the function is terrific and when not needed the ladder is simply hung on the wall. Fantastic!

Lit to perfection

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Country style kitchen Granite Blue
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

It's no secret we're huge fans of kitchen cabinet lighting, but it looks so ethereal in this space. Beautiful crockery is being displayed to the nth degree, as is the wonderful collection of vintage storage jars. 

It's all these small details that make this kitchen so homely and wonderful. Just look at the cabinet handles and the butler sink!

Clever touches

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

This is a country kitchen, which means that wellington boots will be a regular addition to the floor. Or they would have been if this wonderful boot storage cabinet hadn't been included in the design. 

What a terrific idea and, with the simple pull-out styling, all manner of things could be included; from boots to dog leads and everything inbetween!

Committed to the aesthetic

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Classic style kitchen
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

We're truly astonished how cohesive this kitchen is. 

You won't find any startlingly contemporary items ruining the look. Instead, you'll fall in love with local pottery, pastel curtains and shabby chic paint finishes. 

At the risk of sounding snobby, we're glad there isn't a microwave in here because imagine how much it would have stood out!

Hidden details

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture Auspicious Furniture Classic style kitchen Wood Blue
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

As with all beautiful custom kitchens, the devil is in the detail and these drawers are such a good example of that. 

Millimetre-perfect dovetail joints, cute branding and smooth opening mechanisms show just how high-end and beautiful this kitchen is and why it will be a lifetime investment. We'll take two, please!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Where should I put my fridge in a small kitchen?

​The basics of renovating or redecorating a home
Would you love a kitchen like this?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks