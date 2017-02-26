A cosy Cotswold country kitchen

You haven't seen a country kitchen until you've seen this country kitchen! Filled to the brim with innovative ideas, unusual touches and just enough traditional motifs to keep the overall look undeniably oldy-worldy, this Cotswold cottage kitchen is something you have to see to believe.
We can only imagine how much fun the kitchen planners had creating this unique and tailored design, and the joyful result is undeniable.
We don't want to give too much away because the pictures speak for themselves, however, we will say that if you've always wanted a sliding library ladder in your home but thought you had nowhere to put one, you simply must read on…
What did we tell you? Is this, or is this not, a truly stunning kitchen, filled with country styling and rustic touches?
The powder blue cabinets are glorious, offering soft contrast to the heavy-duty black range cooker. And with natural wood countertops, a vintage drying rack and gorgeous retro features abound, it's almost too much to take in!
We know you see that amazing library ladder as well. Don't worry, we're coming to that…
Admit it, you've fancied a sliding library ladder at some point, haven't you? Well, this kitchen goes to show you don't need a room full of books to be able to justify one.
With super high ceilings, high-level cabinets have been installed to get the maximum storage potential out of the room, meaning you need a ladder to reach them.
Sliding gracefully along a polished chrome rail, the function is terrific and when not needed the ladder is simply hung on the wall. Fantastic!
It's no secret we're huge fans of kitchen cabinet lighting, but it looks so ethereal in this space. Beautiful crockery is being displayed to the nth degree, as is the wonderful collection of vintage storage jars.
It's all these small details that make this kitchen so homely and wonderful. Just look at the cabinet handles and the butler sink!
This is a country kitchen, which means that wellington boots will be a regular addition to the floor. Or they would have been if this wonderful boot storage cabinet hadn't been included in the design.
What a terrific idea and, with the simple pull-out styling, all manner of things could be included; from boots to dog leads and everything inbetween!
We're truly astonished how cohesive this kitchen is.
You won't find any startlingly contemporary items ruining the look. Instead, you'll fall in love with local pottery, pastel curtains and shabby chic paint finishes.
At the risk of sounding snobby, we're glad there isn't a microwave in here because imagine how much it would have stood out!
As with all beautiful custom kitchens, the devil is in the detail and these drawers are such a good example of that.
Millimetre-perfect dovetail joints, cute branding and smooth opening mechanisms show just how high-end and beautiful this kitchen is and why it will be a lifetime investment. We'll take two, please!
