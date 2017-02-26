Making a home warm and cosy

It's all very well trying to make your home a little more warm and cosy, but if it's going to cost you money, is it really a worthwhile investment? You can't be expected to fork out serious cash every time the season changes, just to keep your home current, can you?

The answer is no! Interior designers know that decorating seasonally will help your home always feel as though it's evolving and as comforting as it should be, but what they might not tell you is that you can do this for free. Yes, we said free and we mean it!

We've come up with some great ways to get your home looking and feeling cosier during these chilly months and it won't cost you anything other than time so, if your living room needs more lounging potential or your bedroom could do with some extra snug-factor, read on…