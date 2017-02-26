Your browser is out-of-date.

Making a home warm and cosy

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style bathroom
It's all very well trying to make your home a little more warm and cosy, but if it's going to cost you money, is it really a worthwhile investment? You can't be expected to fork out serious cash every time the season changes, just to keep your home current, can you? 

The answer is no! Interior designers know that decorating seasonally will help your home always feel as though it's evolving and as comforting as it should be, but what they might not tell you is that you can do this for free. Yes, we said free and we mean it! 

We've come up with some great ways to get your home looking and feeling cosier during these chilly months and it won't cost you anything other than time so, if your living room needs more lounging potential or your bedroom could do with some extra snug-factor, read on…

1. Have your blankets out on display

Gertrude check The Biggest Blanket Company HouseholdTextiles
Instead of storing your blankets away and getting them out when you feel a chill, have them out all the time to create a cosy look and feel. 

They look wonderful when draped over a sofa arm or chair, or even bundled up on a shelf.

2. Layer your bed linen and use spare room pillows

Camelia Divan Button & Sprung BedroomBeds & headboards
A big snuggly bed is what we all want when the cold weather hits, so don't be afraid to layer up your bedding. 

Extra duvets and pillows can be brought into your room from a spare bedroom when you have no guests. Adding a few of your blankets will make it irresistible! 

3. Repurpose old jumpers you're throwing out

Soft blue/ linen 100% Lambs wool Cushion & Throw Suzie Lee Knitwear HouseholdTextiles
When you have your next big wardrobe cull, be sure to hang onto any wool or knitted items as they're fantastic for using as new cushion covers.

Simply snip them up, stitch and cover some existing pads and you'll have some warm woolly cushions for your sofa without spending a penny!

4. Use your lamps more

Puffins Table Lamp Hunkydory Home Living roomLighting
A cosy home relies on a warm and pretty ambience, which is why you need to use side lamps more than your main lighting. 

Generally softer and warmer, they create a wonderful glow that instantly feels cosy.

5. Bring flowers in from the garden

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style bedroom
Free is faultless, so to create a beautiful, cosy display in your home for no money at all, get out into the garden, snip a few blooms and pop them in a vase.

What an instant difference!

6. Move existing furniture around

A cosy reading space Bandon Interior Design Classic style living room bay window,living room,reading corner,trunk,wooden floors,period property,period design,snug corner,conservatory
Create a cosy corner in your home by moving an armchair, a side table and a lamp, to become a lovely little reading area. A cushion or two and a cup of coffee is all you'll need to add!

7. Don't wait until Christmas for fairy lights

Light fairy homify BedroomLighting
A well-placed string of fairy lights will always make for a fun and cosy home, so don't wait until December to hang yours up.

How about adding them to a mantelpiece or a bookshelf for some pretty, atmospheric lighting?

8. Make a pom-pom garland

PomPom Garlands used in Girls new bedroom PomPom Galore Classic style bedroom
If you've saved a few jumpers from the bin but don't need to make any more cushion covers, how about unravelling some wool and using it to make some fluffy pom-poms? 

A lovely way to make a bedroom cosier and prettier, pom-pom garlands are really popular right now and you already have everything you need to make some in your home!

9. Create a romantic ambience

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style bathroom bathroom,luxurious,candles,bathing,bath,rustic wood,wall mounted taps
Single candles look nice, but when you want to create a warm and cosy look, you should gather a few together to amplify the effect of their warm light. 

What better way to make a bath more cosy?

10. Make your own candles

Dragonfly Candle homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
If you have some old candles which have just about fulfilled their usefulness and a glass tumbler, you can make new candles! 

Use a wick from another candle, then melt all the scraps of wax down on a pot. You can add wax crayons if you want a pretty colour, then simply pour, allow to set and light when you want a lovely ambience.

11. Hang your photos

Umbra Hangit Photo Display - White The Pod Company Walls & flooringPictures & frames
Clothes pegs and string are a great way to display your favourite photos as it looks quirky, fun and cool, but won't cost you any money. 

Plus, having a lot of photos on display adds to a cosy and happy home environment.

12. Use mismatched frames for a gallery wall

Inspiration, Photocircle Photocircle Walls & flooringPictures & frames
If you want to display your pictures but string isn't for you, how about collecting up all the old and mismatched picture frames you have laying around to make a striking gallery feature wall? 

There's something so inviting and cosy about a wall full of pictures!

13. Use old t-shirts to make a rug

Crochet rug, crochet carpet, round rug, knitted carpet, knitted rug, various colors model LILLE, color 13 RENATA NEKRASZ art & design Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Don't only save your old woollen clothes from the bin, as old t-shirts are fantastic to use as a rag-rug or crochet rug material.

Tear your t-shirts into strips and follow an online pattern for a fast and free way to add comfort and warmth underfoot.

14. You're never too old for a blanket fort

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
If anyone tells you you're too old for a fort, ignore them! You don't need that kind of negativity in your life.

Simple garden canes and a few blankets can make a fun blanket tepee that you or your kids can enjoy when you want to get more cosy and snug.

15. Go foraging

Magmafocus Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Last but not least, get outside and start foraging if you want to make your home warm and cosy for free.

If you have a fire, look for fallen branches that will make good kindling and remember that the firewood you forage will keep you warm twice. Once as you collect and chop it, then again when you light it!

For more cosy home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating a cosy living room.

Which of these ideas do you plan trying?

