6 stunningly spacious kitchens

Kitchen design is possibly one of the most elaborate and delicate aspects of domestic interior design. The layout of a good kitchen is paramount to its functionality, and if thoughtfully undertaken, can drastically improve the overall atmosphere and ambience of your home. Creating a space that evokes a sense of style, practicality, and usability needn’t feel impossible. When we commence planning a new kitchen, often we are confronted with a compact space, limited design options, and rarely do we get to experience a large and generous area. This week on homify, we pay tribute to those well-designed and stunningly spacious kitchens, which have managed to incorporate a sense of freedom and natural beauty into their open and inviting spaces.

The examples below are light, bright, and airy—take a gander at the following beautifully designed cooking spaces, and secure some inspiration for your kitchen, to ensure it feels uncluttered, well-lit, and spacious.