6 stunningly spacious kitchens

Kitchen design is possibly one of the most elaborate and delicate aspects of domestic interior design. The layout of a good kitchen is paramount to its functionality, and if thoughtfully undertaken, can drastically improve the overall atmosphere and ambience of your home. Creating a space that evokes a sense of style, practicality, and usability needn’t feel impossible. When we commence planning a new kitchen, often we are confronted with a compact space, limited design options, and rarely do we get to experience a large and generous area. This week on homify, we pay tribute to those well-designed and stunningly spacious kitchens, which have managed to incorporate a sense of freedom and natural beauty into their open and inviting spaces.
The examples below are light, bright, and airy—take a gander at the following beautifully designed cooking spaces, and secure some inspiration for your kitchen, to ensure it feels uncluttered, well-lit, and spacious.
Country style is timeless, and this beautiful kitchen is an excellent example of good design that will stand the test of time and ensure its practicality for many decades. This kitchen is much larger than it seems—upon initial inspection the space is rather compact, but when viewed closer, it can be seen that the area encompasses a large part of the room effortlessly and stylishly. With space for a mammoth fridge, huge butler sink, wine shelving, and galley island (with breakfast bar), this kitchen is ahead of the rest in its graceful style and design.
A truly perfect kitchen—this beautifully spacious and thoroughly gorgeous cooking space is an excellent example of fine and thoughtful design. Large light timber floorboards create a sense of airiness, and the oversized fridge/freezer works wonderfully to further impart this kitchen’s immense size and functionality. Recessed ceiling lighting, as well as the built in breakfast bar, help to ensure the space is well-lit and comfortable.
Although this might not be the largest of kitchens, it certainly feels spacious and well-designed. Replete with a handy and useful kitchen island that doubles as a storage space, this cooking area is trouble free and very attractive. Avoiding a completely white colour scheme, this space actually employs a feature wall of dark grey to create a sense of richness and this works wonderfully with the timber kitchen bench.
An extremely spacious kitchen, this cooking space utilises two separate walls and avoids a kitchen island. To ensure the space feels cohesive, the kitchen island is replaced with a large timber dining table flanked by chairs upon which guests and family can gather while food is cooking, or for dinner time. The retro fridge is a feature here, and works wonderfully with the conversely modern joinery. This space is made to feel even larger with the inclusion of a glass atrium-style ceiling which injects light and a sense of freedom.
This kitchen is sure to be the envy of many readers out there, with its sleek lines and seamless integration into the space, this cooking area is wonderfully constructed. Surprisingly this kitchen feels amazingly spacious, but is located in an area that might otherwise be deemed fairly small or compact. The joinery is very contemporary and handle-less cupboards help to increase the feeling of spaciousness. To add a little interest, the mostly white space has a feature wall of light timber hued joinery, which create a focal point for the kitchen.
The epitome of spacious and stylish kitchens, this wonderful cooking space makes the most of a large space to ensure the preparation area is a highlight and centrepiece of the room. This kitchen from Johnny Grey is superbly individual—encompassing a blend of modern and rustic features the cabinetry is original and interesting. Concrete, timber, steel and painted joinery are all combined seamlessly, and this ensures the space is most definitely a kitchen for the most astute and discerning chef.