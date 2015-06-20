6 easy ways to bring colour into your living room

Is your living space a little dull, a dash dreary, or in need of livening up? Injecting some colour is often a fabulous way to inspire a certain ambience and vibrant aesthetic. However, knowing how to employ just the right amount of colourful effervescence into a space can be tricky and often daunting. Too much, and you risk your space looking mismatched and gaudy; too little, and you won’t achieve the desired vivacity or energy. This week on homify, we are looking at easy and creative ways to incorporate a spirited splash of saturation into your domestic spaces.
Generally a little colour goes a long way—check out the following gorgeously bright examples below, and find some inspiration that suits your desire and design. Refresh your space with confidence and let us help you to utilise your chosen hue in the most effective way possible.
Textiles are one of the easiest and most changeable ways to bring a little colour into your domestic living space. Curtains, cushions, throw rugs and carpets are a brilliant way to utilise those bright and colourful pieces of material that you have laying around the house. If you are looking for something new, take a trip to your local homewares shop and pick up a collection of bright and colourful throw rugs with matching cushions and spread them around your living room. But what colour to pick? Choose a hue that matches with your current colour scheme. If you have a neutral space, you will be able to infuse it with almost any shade. If you have a blueish room, try bright yellows and greens. If you have a reddish colour scheme, try bright oranges, yellows, or pink.
This rug from Deirdre Dyson is a brilliant example of a statement floor covering that, although subtly coloured, brings an element of fresh vigour and life into the space. Think outside the box when you choose your rug design, look for something stunningly colourful and bright. If you want to ensure your rug will suit plenty of other home accessories and decorations you have, perhaps choose a rug that is a little more subtle in its colours. Pale pinks, blues and yellows will inject life and colour without feeling gaudy or invasive.
Citrus hues are fresh, engaging, and super easy to implement. Take a look at this example. There are only a few colourful elements in this space, but they all work together to provide an ambience of cheerfulness and life. The kitchen in this area is lightened by the bright canary yellow bar stools and this colour is repeated in the lounge area with throw cushions. The orange curtains are another highlight to the space and coordinate well with the citrus shade in the rug and kitchen.
Artwork in the home is simply a necessity. Art brings life, depth, intrigue and interest into a space, and fills the area with a rich and cultivated ambience. When choosing art there are countless options. You may choose to purchase art as an investment, head to a gallery, explore the local art scene, and invest in a lifelong heirloom. Alternatively, you may choose to undertake a DIY, purchase some supplies, a canvas, and attempt your own colourful wall feature. Either way, art will brighten and enliven your space with colour and vigour.
Statement chairs are a fabulous way to inject a bright burst of colour—take a look at these brilliant examples to the left. The design is retro and bright, and infuses the predominantly white space with a splash of yellow and orange. Your statement chairs do not have to be vintage or outlandish in style either, you may choose to reupholster a favourite armchair in a new hue, to bring a little freshness into your domestic space.
Choosing one colour in your domestic space can be a great starting point to creating a cohesive and colourful space. In this example, green is the chosen hue. Think about injecting this colour in multiple spaces around the living area, but sticking to the same shade. Green dining chairs, matched with a green armchair, and perhaps green curtains. You can easily achieve this in your own home with any tint you desire.