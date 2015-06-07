6 examples of elegant mews houses

Mews houses: forget the ramshackle servants’ quarters of yesteryear, these days mews houses are home to many of London’s rich and famous. For those unfamiliar with the term, mews is a quintessentially British term for a row or paved laneway of buildings that would, during the 17th and 18th centuries, have been used as stables, carriage houses, and accommodation for servants. Generally located in a narrow street behind the large city houses, above these stables would house rather cramped accommodation for workers and their families. Today most mews have been converted into dwellings, and have immense appeal for those looking to live in a low-built house in London.
The history of the term ‘mews’ has a long and interesting history—originating in the middle ages, the designation mews was used to describe the cage where a hawk would be located during its moulting season. It wasn’t until Henry VIII housed his hawks at Charing Cross (where the National Portrait Gallery now stands), and subsequently replaced the hawks for horses, that the name of his stables remained ‘The Mews’. Since that time, the term mews has been synonymous with Georgian or Victorian carriage houses and stables. Once a shabby and unkempt place to reside, mews are now highly sought after, and renovated to create grand and opulent homes.
Take a peek at the six fabulous examples of mews houses below, and get some inspiration for your home’s façade.
This gorgeous mews home is the epitome of stylish living. From the façade we can see the standout property has been painted white to enhance its ambience as a fresh and renovated home. Located in the ultra-fashionable Bayswater, notable for being home to Winston Churchill while he was alive, this small area within the City of Westminster is a built-up district, and one of London’s most cosmopolitan areas. This mews development was redesigned for resale, and we can see that the architects and designers have chosen an aristocratic and neutral hue of white with black elements, to allow a wide range of tastes and potential buyers.
A typical and highly sought after mews home, this gorgeously restored dwelling maintains its notable frontage, with a restored brick façade and contrasting modern doors in a deep navy tone. To see this project in its entirety, check out our ideabook: homify 360º: Hyde Park mews conversion
One of the benefits of a mews home is the low density, and low-level living you can have in central London. As most individuals live in extremely small and dense areas in high-rise terrace or apartment buildings, the possibility of living in a two or three storey home is a splendid privilege. Along with that, there is also the added benefit of a private garage space that many mews have thanks to their history as a carriageway or stable. This mews home is delightfully charming. The white colour scheme is matched with a contrasting grey to evoke character and quaint modernity. Topiary and a bench are placed at the front of the home which leaves the building feeling welcoming and homely.
A rather large mews dwelling in the outrageously luxurious area of Belgravia is a stunning example of the transformation an old property can undergo to become a modern luxury home. This Victorian property has been totally reconfigured by Landmass London with private off-street parking and a huge roof terrace. Moreover the home has embraced a palette of whites to ensure maximum spaciousness and airy vibes.
A slightly less conventional mews home in Camden, this property exudes a sense of rich historic character and quirky style. The designers have managed to transform this property from a dark mews home into a stunningly modern and light-filled space, whilst preserving the architectural elements and eclectic nature of the house.
Definitely one of the larger mews dwellings in London, this three storey terraced property was formerly an office building before being transformed into a home and work space. The ground floor houses a photography office, whilst the top two floors are a stylish home. This property pays homage to its original use, and comprises a stripped-back aesthetic, with a modern and contemporary air.