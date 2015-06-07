6 examples of elegant mews houses

Mews houses: forget the ramshackle servants’ quarters of yesteryear, these days mews houses are home to many of London’s rich and famous. For those unfamiliar with the term, mews is a quintessentially British term for a row or paved laneway of buildings that would, during the 17th and 18th centuries, have been used as stables, carriage houses, and accommodation for servants. Generally located in a narrow street behind the large city houses, above these stables would house rather cramped accommodation for workers and their families. Today most mews have been converted into dwellings, and have immense appeal for those looking to live in a low-built house in London.

The history of the term ‘mews’ has a long and interesting history—originating in the middle ages, the designation mews was used to describe the cage where a hawk would be located during its moulting season. It wasn’t until Henry VIII housed his hawks at Charing Cross (where the National Portrait Gallery now stands), and subsequently replaced the hawks for horses, that the name of his stables remained ‘The Mews’. Since that time, the term mews has been synonymous with Georgian or Victorian carriage houses and stables. Once a shabby and unkempt place to reside, mews are now highly sought after, and renovated to create grand and opulent homes.

Take a peek at the six fabulous examples of mews houses below, and get some inspiration for your home’s façade.