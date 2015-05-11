Your browser is out-of-date.

London lifestyle: Notting Hill apartment reinvented

With bright white façades, dressed up with hedges and typical cast iron fences, the famous streets of Notting Hill are just as they are depicted in the 1999 film of the same name. While the exteriors are all very similar, which gives this area of London the charm it is famous for, the interiors need not be as similar as the next. This lovely Notting Hill flat has been refurbished by S.J Henderson, while the essence of the home has been brilliantly captured by photographer Will Eckersley. While the interior design style is refined and classy, it still shows signs of something unique, and is bursting with character.

A typical West London street

Located just around the corner from Notting Hill's most famous street, Portobello Road, the home is unassuming and typical of the area, yet we know the interior is going to be something highly revered.

Anything but typical interior

The room occupying the lower level of the home that faces on to the street is the lounge room, which as you can see, has been given a lot of thought,  resulting in an imperial space that is ever so homely. A modern palette of creams and dark greys can be seen, with small complementary touches of other various reds and greens. While there is a lot to take in visually, no decorative elements clash or overshadow one another, coming together to be a room we would love to spend time in, curled up by the open fireplace.

Unique kitchen

Moving through the doors of the lounge room deeper into the house, we find ourselves in the kitchen, which is ultra-modern, yet designed with a more classic theme in mind. Not only does the home lay claim to an open fire in the lounge room, but also to one here in the kitchen. Although now used purely as an interior talking point, it makes the kitchen a room you would be happy to spend hours in.

Spacious master bedroom

The calming tones of beige and greens of the downstairs rooms have also been used for a relaxed feeling in the spacious master bedroom, which is afforded plenty of space for a calming nights rest. Luxury is all about the finer details, and the feelings that come about from soft textiles, which is what this room is all about. With that warming feeling that only carpet underfoot can create, guiding you in to a king bed of soft linens with fine details and cosy textures, this is the perfect space to prepare yourself for another busy day in London.

Small but comfortable

Black and white are the perfect interior design marriage, pairing together to always create a contemporary yet timeless feel. Here we see a classic crisp-white bathroom, finished off with hexagonal black tiles for a unique touch.  While the bathroom is small, it feels anything but cramped, which is no mean feat considering its size. From this particular angle you can get a real understanding of the power mirrors have to open up a small space. Here, the mirror perfectly reflects the light from the opposite window, adding depth and an illusion of space.

To see another stunning townhouse from this pocket of the capital, check out this dream mews in Bayswater.

How to: Side return extensions
How do you feel about the interior design style? Let us know your thoughts on the modern yet electic mix below.

