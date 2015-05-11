Glow in the dark house in Lancashire

As you will have noticed, this is not your average home. A unique and eye-catching feature dominates the view from the street in the form of a fully illuminated central section. Neon pink is a bold and brave choice for the front of your home, but the owners of this special property were ready to make a statement, and interior design specialists Kettle Design were there to help them realise their vision. Together, they created an original and impressive home which combines classic, modern and eclectic styles to stunning effect. The finished product is packed with character, and reflects the personality and taste of the occupants, just as a home should do! See for yourself just what was accomplished…
Set between two traditional-looking exteriors, this spectacular façade will definitely stop passers-by in their tracks! Neon pink lighting combines with a glass wall that spans the length and width of the house front. We're met with a striking symmetrical design that sets the property apart. From outside, we can already get a hint of what awaits inside, with a grand chandelier being the first thing to catch our eye…
Here we have a close-up of what we could only catch a glimpse of from the yard: an absolutely show-stopping hallway, completely illuminated by pink neon light. The floating staircase draws the eye, with the chandelier centre to our line of sight, and we can once again appreciate the order and symmetry of the design. The glass balustrade looks even more impressive when lit up, and along with the marble floor tiles, creates a glossy sheen throughout the hallway.
An extravagant metallic backdrop is instantly apparent on entering the kitchen. Small tiles of bronze and gold reflect the light from the modern spotlights and exposed bulbs above. The marble-effect work tops also shimmer below the white lights: in fact, everything in this kitchen practically glitters! White walls, cupboards and floor tiles make the room appear light and fresh, and prevent the metallic shades from becoming too dominant.
Gold and purple combine for a regal and eclectic style living room. The rich tones work well in such a large open space, and the white ceilings with spotlights create an impression of height, making the room seem even more grand! The modern fireplace makes for a striking focal feature, with the flames flickering behind a glass panel in the lower half of the golden brick wall. The floral prints are a characterful touch, perfectly complementing the gold and purple floor rug and cream suite.
Incorporating an aquatic theme, the bathroom is decorated in soft turquoise hues. The scattered tiles which scale the wal, and encompass the free standing tub, give the room a unique look that ties in perfectly with the theme. Lighting has been carefully considered here, with the bathroom benefiting from plenty of natural light, as well as dispersed electric light fittings to ensure a warm glow is spread throughout.
Last but not least, we get to take a look at the master bedroom. Shimmering golds feature again, giving the room a luxurious feel further enhanced by the plush, velvety carpet underfoot. The rich colours and textures are balanced out by the cool white walls—an elegant and classic choice.
